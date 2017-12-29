VIDEO showing Roger Federer spend quality time with world’s happiest animal is just ADORABLE

Roger Federer gives his fans an adorable year end gift. (Source: Twitter) Roger Federer gives his fans an adorable year end gift. (Source: Twitter)

2017 gave many selfie moments to us but the one which tennis champion Roger Federer only recently took happens to be winning hearts on social media. While a lot of us are busy making plans for the New Year’s, the 36-year-old tennis champion chose to visit Australia’s Rottnest Island and spend quality time with quokkas, also known as world’s happiest animals. Yes, just another reason to love the man, a little more than what we do already!

He delighted his fans too, by posting a selfie with the quokkas. The two smiling faces will give you instant cheers. As these animals have no natural predators on the island, quokkas are known to approach humans with little or no fear. Federer’s selfie with his cute pal is now going viral on social media and Netizens can’t seem to stop talking about it.

Meet my new furry friend.

So happy to be back down under 🙃#HappyQuokka @westernaustralia #justanotherdayinWA pic.twitter.com/YvgdMCs13u — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 28, 2017

There is so much love in the picture that his fans on social media can’t stop gushing about it.

Nothing to see here, just Roger Federer, taking a selfie with a quokka. Move along. 😎 pic.twitter.com/yhAHo5z7KX — bet365 (@bet365) December 28, 2017

There’s more love in this picture of Roger Federer taking a selfie with a quokka than in about 80% of my past relationships pic.twitter.com/vZuWAHHf2p — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 29, 2017

Quokkas are happy in general, but that smile seems even bigger for this selfie. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) December 28, 2017

YOU’RE THE CUTEST, REALLY 😍😍😍 — Juli. {Fedanz💦} (@TenistaDeSanz) December 28, 2017

THE CUTEST THING I’VE EVER LAID MY EYES UPON — Riccardo Fidirir (@stormberry) December 28, 2017

Not sure who is cuter 🤔😍 — Gothami #RF19 (@RFanforlife) December 28, 2017

OMG look at you Roger !! You look healthy and happy I’m so excited to start new season in 2018!!! Let’s move 20th 😊😍😋🤩🔥🎾 — Jen lee (@JenNypatissier) December 28, 2017

You’ve joined the quokka club! Happy to have you here mate. pic.twitter.com/rofLm7AIEI — Allan Dixon (@daxon) December 28, 2017

OMG this photo is amazing. All animals love you Roger. — V1sh9u (@Rfighterer) December 28, 2017

2018 is waiting foru😜❤roger

the goat of tennis pic.twitter.com/VcWVNayszy — Suraksha rai (@Suraksharai8) December 28, 2017

The tennis star was in Australia for the Hopman Cup tournament in Perth.

