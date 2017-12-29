Kamala Mills Fire

VIDEO showing Roger Federer spend quality time with world’s happiest animal is just ADORABLE

Tennis star Roger Federer delighted his fans by posting a selfie with quokkas. The two smiling faces will give you instant cheers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 29, 2017 2:47 pm
Roger Federer, Roger Federer tennis, v selfie, Roger Federer selfie quokkas Roger Federer gives his fans an adorable year end gift. (Source: Twitter)
2017 gave many selfie moments to us but the one which tennis champion Roger Federer only recently took happens to be winning hearts on social media. While a lot of us are busy making plans for the New Year’s, the 36-year-old tennis champion chose to visit Australia’s Rottnest Island and spend quality time with quokkas, also known as world’s happiest animals. Yes, just another reason to love the man, a little more than what we do already!

He delighted his fans too, by posting a selfie with the quokkas. The two smiling faces will give you instant cheers. As these animals have no natural predators on the island, quokkas are known to approach humans with little or no fear. Federer’s selfie with his cute pal is now going viral on social media and Netizens can’t seem to stop talking about it.

There is so much love in the picture that his fans on social media can’t stop gushing about it.

Watch the adorable video here.

The tennis star was in Australia for the Hopman Cup tournament in Perth.

