Not just Roger Federer, Tweeple too get emotional with his 20th Grand Slam

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2018 11:26 pm
Roger Federer, Roger Federer sixth Australian Open, Roger Federer 20th Grand Slam title, Roger Federer 2003 Grand Slam, Roger Federer 2003 win, indian express, indian express news Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds up his trophy after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Source: AP)
Swiss maestro Roger Federer scaled new heights of greatness after clinching his 20th Grand Slam title. Defeating Marin Cilic in a pulsating five-set thriller at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Federer left everyone gaping not just in the audience but people around the world. After this historic win, the Swiss star took his Australian Open tally to six titles, along with his eight trophies in the Wimbledon, one in French Open and five in the US Open.

Now, Federer has joined Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson with a sixth Australian Open title and edged Rafael Nadal even further in the majors titles category by registering a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Marin Cilic at a closed Rod Laver Arena.

ALSO READ | From Ronaldo’s debut to Saddam Hussein’s capture: How the world looked when Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam

As soon as he clinched his victory, hashtag #Federer20 and #GOAT started dominating global trend on Twitter. From congratulatory messages to fans getting emotional along with their hero during his acceptance speech, its Federer wave on the micro-blogging site. From eminent sportsman like Sachin Tendulkar to film stars Boman Irani, all seem to be mesmerised by his gigantic feat.

Here’s how Twitterati got together to salute the Tennis legend:

And like everytime, this time too Indian fans could stop congratulating Federer’s Indian doppelgänger, Arbaz Khan.

“I’m so happy, it’s unbelievable, it’s been a long day,” Federer said. “I’m happy it’s over now. The fairytale continues for us, for me, it’s incredible,” said an emotional Federer as he cradled the Norman Brookes trophy. At the age of 36 years, 173 days, Federer also becomes the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era after Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

