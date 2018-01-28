Not just Roger Federer, Tweeple too get emotional with his 20th Grand Slam

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds up his trophy after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Source: AP) Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds up his trophy after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Source: AP)

Swiss maestro Roger Federer scaled new heights of greatness after clinching his 20th Grand Slam title. Defeating Marin Cilic in a pulsating five-set thriller at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Federer left everyone gaping not just in the audience but people around the world. After this historic win, the Swiss star took his Australian Open tally to six titles, along with his eight trophies in the Wimbledon, one in French Open and five in the US Open.

Now, Federer has joined Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson with a sixth Australian Open title and edged Rafael Nadal even further in the majors titles category by registering a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Marin Cilic at a closed Rod Laver Arena.

As soon as he clinched his victory, hashtag #Federer20 and #GOAT started dominating global trend on Twitter. From congratulatory messages to fans getting emotional along with their hero during his acceptance speech, its Federer wave on the micro-blogging site. From eminent sportsman like Sachin Tendulkar to film stars Boman Irani, all seem to be mesmerised by his gigantic feat.

I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING! 😭🙌 “You guys make me nervous. You guys make me practice. You guys fill the stadiums. Thank you.” – @RogerFederer 💎#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/sGHCB6mhJG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2018

Here’s how Twitterati got together to salute the Tennis legend:

HE’S CRYING AND NOW I’M CRYING AND I DIDN’T EVEN DO ANYTHING GOOD #AusOpen — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) January 28, 2018

Oh man. That emotion is so real and so beautiful after such success. And hear that crowd get around him. There’s something in my eye ☺🐐🎾 #ausopen — Jessica Grimble (@grimble_j) January 28, 2018

Federer’s speeches are worth the price of admission alone. Forget the tennis. Seeing how much it still means to him after 20 majors is the best. Raw emotion. Please never retire!!!! #Federer #AusOpen — Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 28, 2018

Humble, worthy and deserving champ! #Federer20 🏆🏆🏆 — Liona Bosman (@leons_b) January 28, 2018

You don’t get things easy because you are a Champion or a Legend. Roger #Federer had to dig deep and change his game to get the win. #GOAT #Federer20 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LUg687ZESj — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 28, 2018

20 Grand Slam Titles

Not just the GOAT in tennis, but one of the greatest athletes of all time! #Federer #AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/DFVdcfJYMM — Laurenz Vescoli (@Laus1507) January 28, 2018

You know how special Federer’s 20th is when the legend Rod Laver is even snapping pics. pic.twitter.com/w5z9V8AgdY — Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) January 28, 2018

If Rod Laver takes a pic of you with you, it means you are the absolute Best!!!! Roger…. 20th Grand Slam…. @federer_roger @Rod La #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9Pbupdofei — Siddharth Ravi Venka (@siddyvenky) January 28, 2018

The undisputed #GOAT – superb! Blessed to be alive in his era to watch this man play so beautifully 👏🏾🙌🏾#AusOpen #Federer #TheKing http://t.co/I1udoVlPcp — Kerrys2Cents (@Kerrys2Cents) January 28, 2018

Look how much it means to him! Take time to realize the chance you have to live in the same period as this guy. Legend, inspiration, greatest of all times… #AusOpen #RF20 #grateful 🏆 ❤ pic.twitter.com/vL7xA6GV2s — Lisa (BEL20VE) (@lisawawrinka) January 28, 2018

And like everytime, this time too Indian fans could stop congratulating Federer’s Indian doppelgänger, Arbaz Khan.

After winning record 20 Grand Slam Singles Titles #Federer is all set to enter bollywood. pic.twitter.com/PRFfmbOW5A — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) January 28, 2018

“I’m so happy, it’s unbelievable, it’s been a long day,” Federer said. “I’m happy it’s over now. The fairytale continues for us, for me, it’s incredible,” said an emotional Federer as he cradled the Norman Brookes trophy. At the age of 36 years, 173 days, Federer also becomes the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era after Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

