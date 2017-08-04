‘I love her curvy body’: This man shattered all notions of body shaming with heartfelt post

Celebrate yourself for what you are! (Source: Robbie Tripp/Instagram) Celebrate yourself for what you are! (Source: Robbie Tripp/Instagram)

While the world is still fighting against body shaming, a man walked that extra mile and posted a heartfelt message for his better half. Author and activist Robbie Tripp shared a strong post on Instagram and slammed the age-old ideologies of ‘perfect body size’. Shattering all misconceptions, he took a path breaking step to spread the word using social media.

Sharing a loving message for his wife, he wrote: “I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as “chubby” or even “fat.” Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won’t be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart. There’s nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She’s real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don’t ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah.”

Take a look at the original post here.

No sooner had he posted it, a lot of Instagram users showered love through their comments. While one said, “Wow what a hero you are,” another one wrote: “Well said .. great encouragement to single curvy ladies on the right man out there . God bless both you and your wife in all that you set your heart n life plans.”

