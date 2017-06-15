Latest News

Rishi Kapoor’s ‘We will BLUE you away’ tweet for Pakistan cricket team gets slammed by Twitterati

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2017 2:04 pm
Rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor cricket, rishi kapoor tweets, rishi kapoor pakistan tweets, rishi kapoor trolled by pakistan, rishi kapoor gets trolled for pakistan loss tweet, rishi kapoor trolled on twitter pakistanis, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending globally, pakistan news Rishi Kapoor’s tweet on Pakistan’s win ruffled quite a lot of feathers on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)
Unless you have been living under a rock, you’d know that Pakistan celebrated sweet victory over England in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The team, lead by Sarfraz Ahmed, has now entered the Champions Trophy finals and depending on who wins the India-Bangladesh match in Edgbaston on June 15, will be facing either of the teams later. But that India is yet to reach the finals hasn’t stopped many on Twitter, including Rishi Kapoor, from taking digs at arch-rivals Pakistan.

“Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away!” he tweeted after congratulating the team on the win, and no surprises for guessing, got trolled by Pakistani cricket fans in return.

Following the match on June 14, Kapoor took to Twitter and seemed his ‘no holds barred, no words minced’ self, when he wrote: “Congratulations Pakistan! You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away!” In no time, his post had attracted people whose reactions varied from supporting him to those criticising the tenor of his post.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan: As Pakistan reach Champions Trophy final, fans gear up for Ind vs Pak again on Father’s day

This is Kapoor’s tweet.

Here are some of the reactions his tweet garnered o the micro-blogging site.

But amidst all the trolling, a quick look through the reactions Kapoor’s tweet garnered, you’ll stumble upon a heartwarming tweet-exchange between a Pakistani Twitter user and an Indian. Read their tweets here.

ALSO READ | After Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed gets trolled for his English, Indian Facebook users send love instead

In another heartwarming example of how humanity transcends borders, after an article trolled Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s English, a lot of Indians on Facebook reached out to pledge their support for the cricketer, emphasising that “English doesn’t define intelligence”.

