Rishi Kapoor’s ‘We will BLUE you away’ tweet for Pakistan cricket team gets slammed by Twitterati

Unless you have been living under a rock, you’d know that Pakistan celebrated sweet victory over England in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The team, lead by Sarfraz Ahmed, has now entered the Champions Trophy finals and depending on who wins the India-Bangladesh match in Edgbaston on June 15, will be facing either of the teams later. But that India is yet to reach the finals hasn’t stopped many on Twitter, including Rishi Kapoor, from taking digs at arch-rivals Pakistan.

“Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away!” he tweeted after congratulating the team on the win, and no surprises for guessing, got trolled by Pakistani cricket fans in return.

Following the match on June 14, Kapoor took to Twitter and seemed his ‘no holds barred, no words minced’ self, when he wrote: “Congratulations Pakistan! You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away!” In no time, his post had attracted people whose reactions varied from supporting him to those criticising the tenor of his post.

This is Kapoor’s tweet.

Congratulations Pakistan! You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2017

Here are some of the reactions his tweet garnered o the micro-blogging site.

Rishi Kapoor spelled backwards is roopak ihsir which makes no sense, exactly like your tweet. http://t.co/32JlBXf1np — Fatima Ali Shah (@FatimaAliShahs) June 14, 2017

Baap pehlay jaata hay rishi saab. Ham pohanch gaiyee. Keep coming. — Saliha Wahaj (@SalihaWahaj) June 14, 2017

Uski Chinta Aap Mat Karo Bhaijaan… Aap Sirf Dusra TV Kharidne Ka Jugad Karo 😜😂 — Jitu Ninama (@JituNinama) June 14, 2017

As Batman says … Wait for it. Sir jeeeeee — Omair Alavi (@omair78) June 14, 2017

on sunday india will sing! hum per yeah kisne HAARA rang daala

SARFRAZ ne humein paker ke…..dhoo dala…..haan dhoo dala — Umer Arif (@DrUmarif) June 14, 2017

I’d flush this tweet into the toilet but there aren’t many of those in India 😢 — jm8 (@Raaderer8) June 14, 2017

Huzoor pehlay hamaray sath khailnay kay liyay qualify toe kar lein. Phir baat karein gey! Kaheen Inglistan wala haal na ho jaye apka bhi! — Adeel Hashmi (@AdeelHashmi3) June 15, 2017

But amidst all the trolling, a quick look through the reactions Kapoor’s tweet garnered, you’ll stumble upon a heartwarming tweet-exchange between a Pakistani Twitter user and an Indian. Read their tweets here.

We like you sir,but we love green,see you and your blue in the ground , really i am proud to be a pakistani. — miqal waheed (@MiqalW) June 14, 2017

We love you too, we have common ancestors and we remember that — Vineet Kalia (@vineetkalia) June 15, 2017

In another heartwarming example of how humanity transcends borders, after an article trolled Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s English, a lot of Indians on Facebook reached out to pledge their support for the cricketer, emphasising that “English doesn’t define intelligence”.

