Rihanna can walk on sidewalk-grates wearing heels, Twitterati compare her to Jesus

Singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Rihanna wears multiple hats. She is also a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. The pop star never shies away from taking fashion risks and her sartorial choices go on to be discussed, criticised, adored and loved. Over the years, she has stunned and amazed everyone with the way she carries herself and the same was true at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The pop icon stood out in the structured leather ensemble in maroon. And we loved how she had rounded off her look with matching boots and her mane of curly hair.

Affirming her place as the reigning fashionista, recently a user on social media shared some pictures of Rihanna wearing steep heels and walking on sidewalk-grates. For mere mortals it would be difficult to walk wearing that, but since it is Rihanna she carries them off with elan. And it has not happened just once but several times in the past.

The pictures have sent her fans into a tizzy as they cannot believe the way Rihanna pulled it off. While one wrote, “HOW???? I trip barefoot in my own drawing room,” another concluded, “it’s because she is a goddess among mortals”. Some even called her a modern-day Jesus and wrote, “our modern day jesus walking on water. stay woke” and other said, ” Rihanna has levitation powers confirmed” Finally, one wrote, “Closest thing to Jesus walking on water is Rihanna walking on grates. I volunteer as tribute to be one of her disciples.”

Here are some of the reactions

HOW???? I trip barefoot in my own drawing room. — sushmita (@sushmitas) March 2, 2018

SHE’S NOT EVEN LOOKING DOWN, EXCEPT IN THE LAST PHOTO — priya (@priya_ebooks) March 2, 2018

our modern day jesus walking on water. stay woke http://t.co/ZKvLvZFTKl — ur trophy wife (@alligatorhoe) March 3, 2018

it’s because she is a goddess among mortals http://t.co/QpyocG18eI — lgbt jesus (@jmlgbt) March 3, 2018

Rihanna has levitation powers confirmed — 🌸 ham is in the air 🌸 (@thenicoleham) March 2, 2018

Closest thing to Jesus walking on water is Rihanna walking on grates. I volunteer as tribute to be one of her disciples. http://t.co/HqW73VXnp5 — Oo T’ChallaChalla, Oo T’BangBang (@EDIBLU) March 3, 2018

