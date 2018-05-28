Retired English teacher corrects error-strewn letter from Donald Trump, sends it back to White House

As the letter had Donald Trump’s signature, Mason did not put any grades on it. (Source: Yvonne Mason/ Facebook, AP file photo) As the letter had Donald Trump’s signature, Mason did not put any grades on it. (Source: Yvonne Mason/ Facebook, AP file photo)

A retired English teacher from Atlanta recently received a letter from US President Donald Trump and was shocked to see a plethora of grammatical errors in it. A veteran pedagogue in English, naturally sent it back to the White House but not without making some corrections first.

Yvonne Mason, who taught at Hughes Middle School and Mauldin High School in Greenville for 17-long years before retiring last year, said had it been written by a high-school student, it wouldn’t have passed.

Making some necessary correction and explaining why it was wrong, Mason identified several incorrect capitalisation of words such as “president” and “state” and “federal”. Posting the photo of the corrected version on Facebook, she wrote, “Got a letter from Mr. Trump. Will be returning it tomorrow.” The letter quickly garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform and several others joined in to troll the POTUS.

However, she also acknowledged that the letter might not have been actually written by him but an WH staffer. “When you get letters from the highest level of government, you expect them to be at least mechanically correct,” she told Greenville News.

When asked about what grade the letter would get given multiple “silly mistakes”, “If it had been written in middle school, I’d give it a C or C-plus,” she said. “If it had been written in high school, I’d give it a D.”

Not just grammartical errors, Mason said, the letter actually doesn’t even respond to her letter to Trump that she had written in the wake of Florida school’s gun violence. In her letter, Mason had asked Trump to meet individually with the family members of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Whereas in his response, he only talked about school safety surrounding gun violence.

According to the report, Mason was not happy with the profound use of “I” in the letter either and dubbed it as “stylistically appalling”.

