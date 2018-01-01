Resolution2018: These funny and heartwarming resolutions by Netizens are trending on Twitter

With many having taken to the Internet to share what they aspire to be and achieve in the coming year, the first day of the years seems to have begun on a positive note full of hope. (Source: Thinkstock Images) With many having taken to the Internet to share what they aspire to be and achieve in the coming year, the first day of the years seems to have begun on a positive note full of hope. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

While many of us are probably still erm, hungover from bidding farewell to the year that was 2017, a quick look through Twitter shows #Resolution2018 trending. With many having taken to the Internet to share what they aspire to be and achieve in the coming year, the first day of the years seems to have begun on a positive note full of hope. Along with the many heartwarming promises that people made to themselves were the obviously funny ones that lightened up the mood on social media, especially the micro-blogging site.

“My goal for 2018 is to say ‘I love you’ more, to others and to myself. And, when I can’t say it with words, to make sure the things I do say ‘I love you’ to others and to myself,” “I will recognize my fellow person regardless of race, sexuality or creed,” “Can we all make a resolution to tell the people around us that we love and appreciate them in 2018. Let’s never take that for granted. Life is too short. Much Love to all of you and Happy New Year!” were some of the meaningful little promises people made to themselves. And then there were these — “First morning of 2018, made green tea , had head ache due to green tea, had hot water , tried to read something , felt sleepy and now I’m eating chocolate,” “Little less procrastination, little more action,” etc.

Check out some of the other #Resolutions2018.

My goal for 2018 is to say ‘I love you’ more, to others and to myself. And, when I can’t say it with words, to make sure the things I do say ‘I love you’ to others and to myself #resolutions2018#Resolution2018 — Hillary L McBride (@hillarylmcbride) December 29, 2017

In 2018, I vow to be a better person. I know this is a realistic goal because I will make sure to take a little less money out of the collection plate every Sunday. #Resolution2018 — Jayda Perkins (@JaydaJigsaw) December 31, 2017

#resolution2018

I will recognize my fellow person regardless of race, sexuality or creed. — LiddleCashMunny (@CashLiddle) December 31, 2017

New Years Resolutions? I got “eat less cake and work out more”….again 😑#Resolution2018 pic.twitter.com/qcIeOzlrLp — Princess Celestia 🎄 (@realPrincessTia) December 31, 2017

Can we all make a resolution to tell the people around us that we love and appreciate them in 2018. Let’s never take that for granted. Life is too short. Much Love to all of you and Happy New Year! #Resolution2018 — Mike Olcese (@mikeolcese) January 1, 2018

Make a habit of getting back up. Being knocked down is like Gravity. Accept it. #resolution2018 pic.twitter.com/hmFjpLk3V8 — SIMPLY|POETRY (@simplypoetryng) December 31, 2017

First morning of 2018, made green tea , had head ache due to green tea, had hot water , tried to read something , felt sleepy and now I’m eating chocolate #Happy2018 #HappyNewYear #Resolution2018 — shipra saroha (@shi_saroha) January 1, 2018

My #Resolution2018 are 1. To (re) read the entire Bible 2. Fish more 3. Spend more time with my kids 4. Loose weight 5. Shave exactly zero times all year — Jeremiah Hitt (@beardlivsmatter) December 31, 2017

Little less procrastination, little more action #Resolution2018 — Homo Sans Sapiens (@Nara__Ray) December 31, 2017

Live your dreams and wear your passion. Words for 2018. #Resolution2018 pic.twitter.com/NY8Pud3jqv — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) December 30, 2017

#Resolution2017 Get more sleep#Resolution2018 Get more sleep in bed, instead of on the couch while Netflix asks “Are you still watching Doctor Who?…Again?… Really?” — Tamara Ann Alba (@TamaraAAlba) January 1, 2018

Next year I want to read at least one book a month. #resolution2018 — Robot Devil (@Mr_CookieFace) January 1, 2018

My #Resolution2018 is to become the best version of myself. 👠💄 pic.twitter.com/a0D5E8qWzF — Chip’n Dale (@asuminnie21) December 31, 2017

Professionally 2017 was a disaster and a failure for me, hoping things will change after the 2018 election.#Resolution2018 : endure for change — Ghaanim (@Qhaany) December 31, 2017

Resolve to read more this year. Not work related stuff. Fitness of the mind I suppose. What’s your #Resolution2018 ? http://t.co/YNB7InHQjK — menaka doshi (@menakadoshi) January 1, 2018

Find the time to day dream #Resolution2018 — Khadija Bates (@BatesDeRose) December 31, 2017

#Resolution2018

1. Exercise

2. Fix sleeping habit

and i just want to be a better person — 파니 (@Ste_gOsH930) December 31, 2017

Happy #NewYear2018 !

What are you #Resolution2018 ? Me:

1) more physically active

2) stay politically active

3) read 1 book per month — GregUniverse Resists (@Mr_Universe2017) January 1, 2018

New Year , Kill The President #Resolution2018 — Naño Pó (@LeoD1797) January 1, 2018

