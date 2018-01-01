Top News

#Resolution2018: These funny and heartwarming resolutions by Netizens are trending on Twitter

Along with the many heartwarming promises that people made to themselves were the obviously funny ones that lightened up the mood on social media, especially the micro-blogging site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 1, 2018 12:06 pm
resolution2018, resolutions for 2018, resolutions for this year, resolutions for 2018, twitter resolutions for 2018, indian express, indian express news With many having taken to the Internet to share what they aspire to be and achieve in the coming year, the first day of the years seems to have begun on a positive note full of hope. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
While many of us are probably still erm, hungover from bidding farewell to the year that was 2017, a quick look through Twitter shows #Resolution2018 trending. With many having taken to the Internet to share what they aspire to be and achieve in the coming year, the first day of the years seems to have begun on a positive note full of hope. Along with the many heartwarming promises that people made to themselves were the obviously funny ones that lightened up the mood on social media, especially the micro-blogging site.

“My goal for 2018 is to say ‘I love you’ more, to others and to myself. And, when I can’t say it with words, to make sure the things I do say ‘I love you’ to others and to myself,” “I will recognize my fellow person regardless of race, sexuality or creed,” “Can we all make a resolution to tell the people around us that we love and appreciate them in 2018. Let’s never take that for granted. Life is too short. Much Love to all of you and Happy New Year!” were some of the meaningful little promises people made to themselves. And then there were these — “First morning of 2018, made green tea , had head ache due to green tea, had hot water , tried to read something , felt sleepy and now I’m eating chocolate,” “Little less procrastination, little more action,” etc.

Check out some of the other #Resolutions2018.

