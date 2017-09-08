The acid-attack survivor who shared her post-recovery photos gets painfully honest in her latest post

In what is a soul-stirring post, Resham Khan wrote that she missed having fun with her make-up. “And my heart longed for a pair of fake eyelashes,” she added. (Source: Resham Khan/Twitter, Resham.Online) In what is a soul-stirring post, Resham Khan wrote that she missed having fun with her make-up. “And my heart longed for a pair of fake eyelashes,” she added. (Source: Resham Khan/Twitter, Resham.Online)

Recently, photos of Resham Khan, an aspiring model who survived an acid attack along with her cousin in June, went viral on the Internet. Khan and her cousin were attacked on a London road while they sat inside their car at a traffic stop on her 21st birthday on June 21. While her 37-year-old cousin went through an induced coma and is still recovering, Khan got severe scars and injuries to her face and shoulders. But now photos of her having fully recovered from the attack were widely shared on social media with many commending her remarkable recovery. People lauded her strength and spirit and looked up to her as an inspiration for never giving up. But Khan now has another story to tell as well. And it is no less heart-touching as that of her transformation.

Khan, who shared the photos over the past weekend during Eid, took to her blog Resham.Online to share more details about the process of her recovery. She confided in all the people and her followers on social media who have wished her well that these weren’t actually photos of her exact transformation. She took to writing this because she wanted to “set the story straight before someone sees me and starts to call me a catfish”. She wrote that she sat through a session of full face make-up which included an extra layer of foundation or two and a lot of concealer to cover the “raised and pink areas”.

In what is a soul-stirring post, Khan wrote that she missed having fun with her make-up. “And my heart longed for a pair of fake eyelashes,” she added. When she applied make-up and took part in the festivities, she looked in the mirror and was happy to see her old self looking back. And she uploaded selfies after correcting them using an app.

Khan went on to point out one very important thing in her post while she revealed the truth of her progress, that no body should look at her photos and in despair try to achieve something that may not exactly be possible. She admitted that she loved the compliments and it felt great, but she did not want “to pretend to be somebody else.” “The improvement is going along great, and I’ve began my route to have my eye fixed through procedures and surgery, so there are so many positives,” she wrote while recounting the positives while emphasising on how being truthful to oneself also mattered.

