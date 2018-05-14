Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Breaking News

‘Representation matters’: Fans react to Marvel planning its first ever Muslim hero in the MCU

Apart from being excited, the news also lead to some serious discussion and debate as to who might play the 16-year-old comic character. Many suggested Priyanka Chopra and it irked fans, as she is neither Pakistani, teenager or Muslim.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2018 8:25:38 pm
marvel studios, ms marvel, marvel comics, priyanka chopra, marvel muslim superhero, ms marvel pakistani, marvel muslim character, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Ms Marvel first made appearence in 2013 and then went onto become the first Muslim lead character in a Marvel comics.(Source: @tonythtark/ Twitter)
Related News

The call for inclusiveness, diversity and equality in films and televisions is not new. And with major hits like Black Panther, Wonder Woman and Quantico, it seems we are finally arriving at the time when audiences get to see relatable characters on screen. Taking one step closer to showcase diversity, Marvel Studios recently confirmed they are looking at making a Ms Marvel movie in the future. The move is significant as it means Marvel is planning to introduce its first Muslim superhero.

Yes, Miss Marvel is a teenage American Muslim girl of Pakistani descent named Kamala Khan who is inspired to become a hero by Captain Marvel. The joyous news was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In a recent interview to the BBC, Feige said, “Ms Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world.”

Soon the news spread across social media platforms and Muslims around the world were elated as Khan would be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) very soon. Many thought this would be inspiring to many young girls of Muslim origin and an important conversation starter.

The news also lead to some serious discussion and debate as to who might play the 16-year-old comic character. Many suggested Priyanka Chopra and it irked fans, as she is neither Pakistani, teenager or Muslim.

The character, first Muslim lead of Marvel Comics hails from New Jersey. Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona, first appearance in Captain Marvel no. 14 in August 2013 before going on to star in the solo series Ms Marvel that was launched in February 2014.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now