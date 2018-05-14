‘Representation matters’: Fans react to Marvel planning its first ever Muslim hero in the MCU

Ms Marvel first made appearence in 2013 and then went onto become the first Muslim lead character in a Marvel comics.(Source: @tonythtark/ Twitter) Ms Marvel first made appearence in 2013 and then went onto become the first Muslim lead character in a Marvel comics.(Source: @tonythtark/ Twitter)

The call for inclusiveness, diversity and equality in films and televisions is not new. And with major hits like Black Panther, Wonder Woman and Quantico, it seems we are finally arriving at the time when audiences get to see relatable characters on screen. Taking one step closer to showcase diversity, Marvel Studios recently confirmed they are looking at making a Ms Marvel movie in the future. The move is significant as it means Marvel is planning to introduce its first Muslim superhero.

Yes, Miss Marvel is a teenage American Muslim girl of Pakistani descent named Kamala Khan who is inspired to become a hero by Captain Marvel. The joyous news was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In a recent interview to the BBC, Feige said, “Ms Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world.”

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y ⚡️ IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

Soon the news spread across social media platforms and Muslims around the world were elated as Khan would be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) very soon. Many thought this would be inspiring to many young girls of Muslim origin and an important conversation starter.

Celebratory Kamala Khan because MCU ‘Has Plans’ for Ms. Marvel !! 💫 pic.twitter.com/S1PMH0qFOX — Aaliya Jaleel (@Aaliyamj) May 13, 2018

Next super hero of marvel, kamala Khan, will not only be a Muslim but also a Pakistani origin American teen!!! This is precious! I am gonna cry 😭😭😭 http://t.co/zKnTdy8E2o — Nosheen Batool (@nosheenbatool) May 14, 2018

The world today badly needs a young female muslim superhero so our kids can look up to something #MsMarvel / #KamalaKhan #Marvel #MCU — Shagufta Syed (@BinteMehmood1) May 14, 2018

Its rare to get stories about young Muslim girls. Ms Marvel we need you. pic.twitter.com/9OSKaRybWt — Farrah Khan (@farrah_khan) May 12, 2018

I cried just imagining representing ms marvel’s culture like they did with black panther and seeing that on a cinema screen would actually mean the world to me — farah (@taiwaititi) May 13, 2018

i thought ms marvel would be something that is still very far out of reach of mcu but i’m glad she actually and literally stand in the next line oof muslim rights! — alia (@Iokified) May 12, 2018

not to sound shallow but honestly i’m really excited about the kamala khan / ms. marvel movie rumours because south asians are rarely represented in the super hero genre pic.twitter.com/POHVxxDGWB — isaac (@tonythtark) May 12, 2018

:,) ITS WHAT MY MUSLIM MUTUALS DESERVE!!! http://t.co/BPquLTipzx — ♡ (@cleastrange) May 12, 2018

ms marvel was the first comic i ever bought with my own money. if kamala comes to the mcu im gonna lose my mind with excitement — amelia (@marvelame) May 12, 2018

IM SCREAMING. ALL I WANT IS SOLID REPRESENTATION FOR PAKISTANIS PLS. If i had Kamala when i was a kid i would have bought Ms. Marvel comics for every kid who defaulted the nickname terrorist to me after sharing my pakistani heritage with them http://t.co/S0U9ut5i80 — Scarlet Stitch (@Scarlet_Stitch) May 13, 2018

The news also lead to some serious discussion and debate as to who might play the 16-year-old comic character. Many suggested Priyanka Chopra and it irked fans, as she is neither Pakistani, teenager or Muslim.

marvel REALLY doesn’t need to mess up casting ms. marvel. it’s a great chance for diversity and representation. i know how i excited i was for black panther and i want muslims/pakistanis to feel the same way. it feels great to see people like yourself in the media. — gabby // dead bc of iw (@spideyystyles) May 13, 2018

marvel: we’re planning to add #MsMarvel to the mcu

some people: YASSSS PRIYANKA CHOPRA PLEASE

me: Have You Ever Seen A Teenager In Your Life — talewind @ #DearStraightMormons (@spiritskyes) May 14, 2018

if they actually introduce Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan) into the MCU, she deserves to be portrayed by a dark skinned, muslim Pakistani girl under the age of 21 and literally nobody else. pic.twitter.com/O4W3605Fg3 — Devi ka 5 (@spaceIaw) May 12, 2018

please can marvel accurately cast ms marvel, it’s so important that they get this right — beth (@midtownbarnes) May 12, 2018

Why is everyone in this thread so obsessed with Priyanka Chopra playing Ms. Marvel? She’s 1) not capable of passing for a high-schooler 2) not Pakistani 3) already a MEGA star! The fact that people can only cite her just shows the scarcity of south asian women in mainstream media http://t.co/i1ODiRa2OO — Samu ✨ (@samiakemal) May 14, 2018

I’m so excited for Ms Marvel I just hope an actual Pakistani gets to play the role instead of whitewashing it and giving it to a white person like what happened w Ghost in the Shell & Scarlett Johansson playing a character who’s supposed to be Asian smh — sukhi (@mairanotmaria2) May 14, 2018

stop fancasting priyanka chopra as ms marvel she’s supposed to be a pakistani teenager not an adult indian woman don’t take rep away from pakistanis and perpetuate the racist idea that indians and pakistanis are the same and interchangeable thanks for coming to my ted talk — 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐦 (@mrbenwyatt) May 12, 2018

Repeat after me @marvelstudios: #KamalaKhan is an American-Pakistani, Muslim teenager. We will cast an American-Pakistani, Muslim teen as #MsMarvel because #RepresentationMatters. — Mariam (@helloiammariam) May 12, 2018

Why does everybody want Priyanka Chopra as Ms. Marvel? Kamala Khan is Pakistani not Indian. And she’s supposed to be a teenager. #MsMarvel #KamalaKhan — Steven Maxwell Tan（陳智明） (@StevieSaidYup) May 13, 2018

The character, first Muslim lead of Marvel Comics hails from New Jersey. Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona, first appearance in Captain Marvel no. 14 in August 2013 before going on to star in the solo series Ms Marvel that was launched in February 2014.

