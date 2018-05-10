What are the FOUR WORDS every girl wants to hear? This relationship meme series will crack you up

This meme series will tickle your funny bones. (Source: sigourneybeaver/Twitter) This meme series will tickle your funny bones. (Source: sigourneybeaver/Twitter)

Do men and women function differently in a relationship? Well, you can perhaps never really tell. That’s why when a picture surfaced on Twitter that read, “Post the four words every girl wants whispered in her ear,” it instantly got Netizens hooked.

The stock photo that features a man whispering in his girlfriend’s ear invoked interest on social media, and people got on their toes to decode the perfect response to the question. In doing so, many of them added a bit of sarcasm and oodles of wit to their posts.

Wondering what the tweets said? If you’re imagining cheesy one-liners all over the micro-blogging site, stop that thought right now. The four words, in fact, were a bunch of hilarious phrases that are not even remotely romantic. While one user wrote, “I’ll clean your house,” another one tweeted: “This dress has pockets!”

Here are some of the funny tweets for the meme series that has gone viral.

I’m cooking dinner tonight — denyus (@deny_us) May 8, 2018

I have excellent credit — Edward Denisevich (@realEDenisevich) May 9, 2018

keep the crocs on pic.twitter.com/wiiEX6enLK — ceeks (@70Ceeks) May 7, 2018

The only four words I want pic.twitter.com/0HNbcGq1Pf — tk // thank you to ‘our tsukki’ participants!! (@DarthIllogical) May 8, 2018

I’m too lazy to do this so here’s a free idea for someone: photoshop Grimes and Elon on that “type the four words every girl wants to hear” image and then tweet it with “comets are 100% cocaine.” — Forrest Cardamenis (@FCardamenis) May 8, 2018

We have pizza tonight. — Kiss Csanád (@csaki01) May 9, 2018

You were right baby — 💜SingularityLoveYourFlaws💜 (@NunaLikesKpop) May 8, 2018

“This dress has pockets!” — Sir Sílvia @ Buzzword ReadsALot (@silvipinto) May 8, 2018

YOU WIN — Deciphering Truth 🐬 (@DecipheringTrut) May 9, 2018

“Let’s watch the Office.” — JayGrant🐺 (@jaysprii) May 9, 2018

GOT TWO FREE TACOS — Brandi Sparks (@BrandiSparks15) May 9, 2018

“I met another woman” — Toony (@WhatsUpToonboy) May 8, 2018

I’ll buy you a dog — ALITYA 🐧 (@_althbn) May 8, 2018

“I lost my job” — Toony (@WhatsUpToonboy) May 8, 2018

“I just ordered Domino’s” — Typical WFAN caller (@who_dis_is) May 8, 2018

Free coffee at Starbucks — WolfFlash (@WolfFlashYT) May 8, 2018

You’re a wizard harry — Mahsa (@Riley9797) May 8, 2018

So, ladies, what are the four words you’d like to be whispered in your ears? Let us know in the comments below.

