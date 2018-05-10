Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
What are the FOUR WORDS every girl wants to hear? This relationship meme series will crack you up

A picture surfaced on Twitter that read, "Post the four words every girl wants whispered in her ear," and instantly got Netizens hooked. Wondering what the tweets read? Check them out here.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2018 10:18:06 pm
four words every girl wants to hear, relationship meme, funny meme, social media meme, four words every girl wants whispered in her ear meme, hilarious meme, meme series, indian express This meme series will tickle your funny bones. (Source: sigourneybeaver/Twitter)
Do men and women function differently in a relationship? Well, you can perhaps never really tell. That’s why when a picture surfaced on Twitter that read, “Post the four words every girl wants whispered in her ear,” it instantly got Netizens hooked.

The stock photo that features a man whispering in his girlfriend’s ear invoked interest on social media, and people got on their toes to decode the perfect response to the question. In doing so, many of them added a bit of sarcasm and oodles of wit to their posts.

Wondering what the tweets said? If you’re imagining cheesy one-liners all over the micro-blogging site, stop that thought right now. The four words, in fact, were a bunch of hilarious phrases that are not even remotely romantic. While one user wrote, “I’ll clean your house,” another one tweeted: “This dress has pockets!”

Here are some of the funny tweets for the meme series that has gone viral.

So, ladies, what are the four words you’d like to be whispered in your ears? Let us know in the comments below.

