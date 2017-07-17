Reebok trolls Donald Trump over his “such good shape” comment; Twitterati stand divided

The tweet from the sports brand has won many hearts on several hearts. (Source: File Photo) The tweet from the sports brand has won many hearts on several hearts. (Source: File Photo)

Over time US President Donald Trump has gained quite a reputation of making some really problematic and sexist remarks. And things were no different when he met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Trump, while greeting Brigitte Macron had said, rather loudly, that “You’re in such good shape.” And he did not stop at that. In no time the video of the entire incident went viral on social media and people relentlessly called Trump out for his sexist comment.

The latest to join in is athletic wear brand, Reebok. On July 15, Reebok tweeted an educational map of sorts that tells one when it is appropriate to say, “You’re in such shape…Beautiful.” And out of all the situation presented, the brand maintains that one can say those words only if they find a forgotten action figure from their youth, unscathed and after decades in their parents’ basement. The brand’s jibe at Trump’s comments have created quite a stir on the Internet. Several people on social media are applauding the tweet, though some have even called them out on their hypocrisy, and dubbed the tweet as a marketing gimmick. Either way, the tweet has generated a lot of noise on social media.

This is the tweet by Reebok.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, “You’re in such good shape…beautiful,”… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

And it has found quite a lot of takers.

The brand has clearly won some hearts.

All my spare 50’s now going to Reebok. pic.twitter.com/gXjacK00xN — Tony Stark 2017 💥 (@1IronMan2017) July 16, 2017

WOW this is a major troll by @Reebok of POTUS. I’m actually surprised a big company would do this. http://t.co/a45YtKrB6Y pic.twitter.com/eNvffs4GvC — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 15, 2017

Thank goodness corporations are standing up since Congress sure isn’t. Thanks @Reebok — ALC (@CostiganA) July 16, 2017

Reebok is trolling Trump and I am loving it. http://t.co/1RT69zzAOy — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) July 15, 2017

But not everyone was taken by the brand’s tweet. Some criticised their double-standards.

Reebok says Trump telling Macon’s wife she is in great shape and beautiful, is sexist. Really Reebok, Really? pic.twitter.com/VuZBjetqyS — R. Wolfe (@WhoWolfe) July 16, 2017

HEY SPARKS,

You are BEAUTIFUL–grabbing coffee, next to Trump, in an elevator, and especially at the gym!

BUT, you never wear #UglyReeboks 😘 pic.twitter.com/RfeU8tctHK — thebradfordfile (@jbwredsox) July 16, 2017

You should stick with selling shoes and stay out of politics, just lost a customer.#MAGA — Pam (@pmseever) July 15, 2017

You people advertise with beautiful men and women u never have a plus size woman or man in your sneakers. HYPOCRISY — Limited Edition (@Lim_it_ed) July 17, 2017

Trump was his state visit to France, with wife Melanie when the incident took place. Trump, however, had not stopped at the remark. Rather, he had turned to Macron and had repeated the comment and then turned back to Brigitte and had said, “Beautiful. Go have a good time.”

This is the video.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd