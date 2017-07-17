Latest News

Reebok trolls Donald Trump over his “such good shape” comment; Twitterati stand divided

On July 15, Reebok tweeted an educational map of sorts that shows when it is appropriate to say, "You're in such shape...Beautiful." And out of all the situation presented, the brand maintains that one can say those words only if they find a forgotten action figure from their youth, unscathed and after decades in their parents' basement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2017 4:17 pm
donald trump, reebok, reebok trumps donald trump, twiiter reactions, indian express, indian express news The tweet from the sports brand has won many hearts on several hearts. (Source: File Photo)
Over time US President Donald Trump has gained quite a reputation of making some really problematic and sexist remarks. And things were no different when he met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Trump, while greeting Brigitte Macron had said, rather loudly, that “You’re in such good shape.” And he did not stop at that. In no time the video of the entire incident went viral on social media and people relentlessly called Trump out for his sexist comment.

The latest to join in is athletic wear brand, Reebok. On July 15, Reebok tweeted an educational map of sorts that tells one when it is appropriate to say, “You’re in such shape…Beautiful.” And out of all the situation presented, the brand maintains that one can say those words only if they find a forgotten action figure from their youth, unscathed and after decades in their parents’ basement. The brand’s jibe at Trump’s comments have created quite a stir on the Internet. Several people on social media are applauding the tweet, though some have even called them out on their hypocrisy, and dubbed the tweet as a marketing gimmick. Either way, the tweet has generated a lot of noise on social media.

Trump was his state visit to France, with wife Melanie when the incident took place. Trump, however, had not stopped at the remark. Rather, he had turned to Macron and had repeated the comment and then turned back to Brigitte and had said, “Beautiful. Go have a good time.”

