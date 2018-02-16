Redditor uses Face-Swap to create female versions of US Presidents and people lost their calm!

From Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama and even Donald Trump, the Redditor swapped faces of all US Presidents and got everyone talking. (Source: ygdrssl/ Reddit, File photo) From Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama and even Donald Trump, the Redditor swapped faces of all US Presidents and got everyone talking. (Source: ygdrssl/ Reddit, File photo)

The Internet is quite a peculiar place. The virtual world is filled with share-worthy stuff. While some things are terrifying, others are equally entertaining. And amid all such viral share-worthy content, Netizens often come up with whacky things to make a fair point and it’s bang on. Something similar happened when a Redditor gave an interesting twist to the long line of US Presidents. Yes, Reddit user who goes by the username, ygdrssl, imagined all the presidents as women! With a little help of technology, he swapped faces of all male presidents and reimagined them as women, yes, all of them and the results are brilliant. So much that other Redditors and Netizens are now saying they never knew they needed this face-swap so much until it was found. If you thought the viral faceswap between Queen Elizabeth and little Prince George was mind-boggling, wait till you see this.

“It’s strange to think that these people would never have been elected president because of that pesky troll X chromosome,” the creator of the gallery wrote on the social media platform. With a title: “Made this for y’all. An alternate universe…” the images have now gone viral beyond the site and Netizens can’t stop gushing how “hot” female version of Barack Obama looks.

See the viral gallery here:

In case you are wondering how he gave each one such an amazing makeover, the creator also revealed his secret. “Made with FaceApp on an iPhone I’m sick today and decided to make art,” the user wrote in the description.

And in case you are confused and not sure, whose who in the photos, there’s an answer to that too. “Most recent presidents are represented back to 1900. Yes, Wilma Hannah Taft has a moustache of glory no matter what universe she is in. Teddie Roosevelt is hella glam, what did you expect. She wears the best of Sephora on her national park expeditions and will give you sass if you bring it up. Joan F. Kennedy looks like the sweetest butch lesbian ever and I want to be her friend.”

Someone on FB just posted this all-female version of the Presidents, using that face-swap app. pic.twitter.com/ElDBuo0awT — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 14, 2018

Here’s how other Redditors and Tweeple had to say:

Ronnie Reagan looks like SO MUCH FUN. She carries a silver monogrammed hip flask and whispers snarky commentary in meetings. Aaaaand…I just realized she’s giving me Ann Richards vibes, jeez. — MarjorieIngall (@MarjorieIngall) February 15, 2018

i’ve been fascinated by this all morning, but i can’t figure out who the woman on the far right, fourth row down, is who looks just like Elisabeth Moss — Ester Bloom (@shorterstory) February 14, 2018

Obama looks hot — Daphna27 (@daphna27) February 14, 2018

What strikes me hardest is that none of them look self-conscious in the least. I wish women felt this free and self-full when posing for photographs IRL. — Leah Labrecque (@chaosinherwake) February 15, 2018

okay, so this person definitely asked to see the manager when I was working as a cashier at The Gap in the late nineties and I’m totally triggered pic.twitter.com/OvBnQXwjm8 — Anthonée Russellet (@mordkhetzvi) February 14, 2018

Natalie Portman IS Harriet S Truman. — Andrea Monagle (@noaccentandrea) February 14, 2018

Obama looks like he just graduated from an Ivy League with no student debt and is about to start at a law firm on Monday. Very proud, yet humble. Go female Obama, I’m proud of you. — Brianna Blackshire (@FriendsCallMeBB) February 15, 2018

JFK looks oddly similar to Lana Del Rey and Trump looks the exact same tho 😩 pic.twitter.com/NUt8DWflbB — Victoria (@vvonbergen25) February 15, 2018

George W looks just like his daughter, Jenna pic.twitter.com/uEZh9gwcKL — 🌬🌊 loʻōlulo (@cailinroiceada) February 15, 2018

This is terrifying. Why is George W pretty — Taylor (@TAYLs_OR_heads) February 15, 2018

