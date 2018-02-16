  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Redditor uses Face-Swap to create female versions of US Presidents and people lost their calm!

Reddit user who goes by the username, ygdrssl, imagined all the presidents as a women! With a little help of technology, he swapped faces of all male presidents and reimagined them as women, yes, all of them and the results are brilliant.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2018 10:01 pm
usa, us presidents, usa presidents, us presidents female version, us presidents as female, us president female makeover, us president as woman, viral photos, viral news, trending news, indian express From Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama and even Donald Trump, the Redditor swapped faces of all US Presidents and got everyone talking. (Source: ygdrssl/ Reddit, File photo)
Related News

The Internet is quite a peculiar place. The virtual world is filled with share-worthy stuff. While some things are terrifying, others are equally entertaining. And amid all such viral share-worthy content, Netizens often come up with whacky things to make a fair point and it’s bang on. Something similar happened when a Redditor gave an interesting twist to the long line of US Presidents. Yes, Reddit user who goes by the username, ygdrssl, imagined all the presidents as women! With a little help of technology, he swapped faces of all male presidents and reimagined them as women, yes, all of them and the results are brilliant. So much that other Redditors and Netizens are now saying they never knew they needed this face-swap so much until it was found. If you thought the viral faceswap between Queen Elizabeth and little Prince George was mind-boggling, wait till you see this.

“It’s strange to think that these people would never have been elected president because of that pesky troll X chromosome,” the creator of the gallery wrote on the social media platform. With a title: “Made this for y’all. An alternate universe…” the images have now gone viral beyond the site and Netizens can’t stop gushing how “hot” female version of Barack Obama looks.

See the viral gallery here:

In case you are wondering how he gave each one such an amazing makeover, the creator also revealed his secret. “Made with FaceApp on an iPhone I’m sick today and decided to make art,” the user wrote in the description.

And in case you are confused and not sure, whose who in the photos, there’s an answer to that too. “Most recent presidents are represented back to 1900. Yes, Wilma Hannah Taft has a moustache of glory no matter what universe she is in. Teddie Roosevelt is hella glam, what did you expect. She wears the best of Sephora on her national park expeditions and will give you sass if you bring it up. Joan F. Kennedy looks like the sweetest butch lesbian ever and I want to be her friend.”

Here’s how other Redditors and Tweeple had to say:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 16: Latest News