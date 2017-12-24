This woman found Bill Gates was her secret Santa and Christmas couldn’t get any better!

The woman not only received gifts from Bill Gates for herself but also for her pets along with a personalised card and letter. (Source: Reddit Gifts) The woman not only received gifts from Bill Gates for herself but also for her pets along with a personalised card and letter. (Source: Reddit Gifts)

There is a thrill about getting surprise-gifts on Christmas, isn’t it? While we are still moved by a wonderful secret Santa gift New Zealand PM sent out participating in a nation-wide campaign, there is one more gift from an eminent personality winning hearts. Bill Gates, like every year, participated in the Reddit’s Secret Santa event and gave the sweetest gift to a woman who loves cats. (Read: Bill Gates tweets 9 inspirational stories from 2017; ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ makes it to #3)

Reddit user VietteLLC, was delighted to see the array of gifts but was ecstatic when she realised it was sent by Bill Gates. In her joy, she wrote a long post on the site with a title, “What to do when Bill Gates sends you a 30lb Pusheen”. It was so mesmerising that she read the letter about 39043 times!

(Source: Reddit Gifts) (Source: Reddit Gifts)

In a detailed post, she said how she couldn’t believe it was actually sent by Gates but thankfully it had a photo and a signed letter. “As Pusheen was being released from his box, I picked up a letter with a picture, and thought it was SUPER weird that someone was so obsessed with Bill Gates as to send me a photo of him. Then I just caught fragments of the letter all at once “a donation has been made” “bill gates”, and my cat’s names. It clicked and I started to burst out loud laughing and crying simultaneously. I was a cliché.”

“I always check out the Bill Gates post and laugh at how crazy it must have been for that person, never for a second even considering it a possibility for me…” One lucky redditor just found out their 2017 Reddit Secret Santa was @BillGates! 🎁: http://t.co/ZNdzNsATlu pic.twitter.com/SeABoAGDNp — Reddit (@reddit) December 21, 2017

The woman who hopes to open a no-kill shelter for cats was overwhelmed as Gates not only sent gifts for her and her pets but also made donations to three of her favourite shelter homes. Yes, apart from the huge Pusheen, Austrian snowglobe with tiny kitten inside, a commissioned cross-stitch with her name and cats, among scores of other things he donated $750 to the shelters.

“I just caught fragments of the letter all at once—‘a donation has been made,’ ‘Bill Gates,’ & my cat’s names. It clicked & I started to burst out loud laughing & crying simultaneously.” One lucky redditor just found out their Secret Santa was @BILLGATES! http://t.co/blXdpqj18E pic.twitter.com/sjWGBigCqy — Reddit Gifts (@RedditGifts) December 21, 2017

Presents and donation are awesome but for her, the best part is something else. For her, it was “Knowing that at some point during my workweek, I was drinking coffee, writing a boring email, and Bill Gates was somewhere having a professional photo taken with a jumbo Pusheen and writing me notes about cats.”

(Source: Reddit Gifts) (Source: Reddit Gifts)

Along with her post, she also sent out a video to Gates expressing her gratitude and joy. Read it here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd