Ever wondered why Donald Duck doesn’t wear pants? Well, this might be the reason

There are several unsolved mysteries in the universe. While they intrigue many minds, things get even more baffling in the dreamy world of popular literature and television series. Why does Superman wear underwear over his costume? And while we are on this topic, one would also perhaps like to ponder over why Donald Duck — the endearing cartoon character created by Walk Disney — although fully clothed, does not wear pants! Over the years, the question has puzzled many.

Many people tried to bust it with their theories, but the reasons weren’t convincing enough. However, it seems like the wait might just be over. A user with the Twitter handle @rajandelman recently explained why Donald Duck does not wear pants. “Donald Duck does not wear pants because they would interfere with production of preen oil, created in a gland in the rump, that makes his feathers resistant to water,” she wrote.

Surprisingly, the tweet caught many eyeballs and it seems to have convinced them a great deal. While one wrote, “Legitimately the most useful thing most people will read on here today,” another one tweeted, “FINALLY!!!!! I feel just like the scientists working on the hadron particle collider must have felt when all their questions of the universe were answered! OMG! The comfort I now feel!”

Donald Duck does not wear pants because they would interfere with production of preen oil, created in a gland in the rump, that makes his feathers resistant to water — rachel jane andelman (@rajandelman) March 14, 2018

This explains why so many others are also pants-less! Now I’m suspicious of Launchpad and Gyro though pic.twitter.com/tzFu4KVRZF — Janna Smith (@superjanna) March 15, 2018

Legitimately the most useful thing most people will read on here today. — BOSSMAN🔹 (@Bossman_1975) March 15, 2018

Good lord. Hence “preening”. My learning for the day. — Tim Parker (@pozlit) March 15, 2018

FINALLY!!!!! I feel just like the scientists working on the hadron particle collider must have felt when all their questions of the universe were answered! OMG! The comfort I now feel! — Brian Scott Doyle (@pokercomedy) March 15, 2018

I’ll use it as an excuse the moment I forget to wear pants outside again in the summer — Rabia Shay (@fairlyliterary) March 15, 2018

Best Mickey Mouse/Donald Duck parody of all time (Mickey Rodent) by Will Elder features just that issue: Donald’s lack of pants. pic.twitter.com/wE3Rn2Gw8m — Stefan Tigges (@StefanTigges) March 15, 2018

