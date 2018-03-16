Latest news

Ever wondered why Donald Duck doesn’t wear pants? Well, this might be the reason

The question, why Donald Duck — the endearing cartoon character created by Walk Disney — although fully clothed, does not wear pants has perplexed a lot of people over the years. But it seems like the wait might just be over.

March 16, 2018
There are several unsolved mysteries in the universe. While they intrigue many minds, things get even more baffling in the dreamy world of popular literature and television series. Why does Superman wear underwear over his costume? And while we are on this topic, one would also perhaps like to ponder over why Donald Duck — the endearing cartoon character created by Walk Disney — although fully clothed, does not wear pants! Over the years, the question has puzzled many.

Many people tried to bust it with their theories, but the reasons weren’t convincing enough. However, it seems like the wait might just be over. A user with the Twitter handle @rajandelman recently explained why Donald Duck does not wear pants. “Donald Duck does not wear pants because they would interfere with production of preen oil, created in a gland in the rump, that makes his feathers resistant to water,” she wrote.

Surprisingly, the tweet caught many eyeballs and it seems to have convinced them a great deal. While one wrote, “Legitimately the most useful thing most people will read on here today,” another one tweeted, “FINALLY!!!!! I feel just like the scientists working on the hadron particle collider must have felt when all their questions of the universe were answered! OMG! The comfort I now feel!”

In case you have forgotten what the cartoon character looked like, here is Donald Duck in all its glory.

And here are some reactions on the micro-blogging site.

However some are still not convinced, and the confusion prevails.

Are you convinced with the answer? Tell us in the comments below.

