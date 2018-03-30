Rapper DMX’s attorney plays song to convince judge in court for lenient punishment

Do you think rapper DMX’s hack would work in India? (Source: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons) Do you think rapper DMX’s hack would work in India? (Source: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

American rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, managed to avoid a maximum penalty of five years after his defence attorney played an autobiographical song composed by the singer. Simmons appeared in front of the judge in the Federal District Court in Manhattan for tax evasion charges. Attorney Murray Richman played the rapper’s hit song Slippin, which highlights the difficulties and issues faced by the rapper during his younger years. The US rapper was in court for dodging tax amounting to $1.7m (approximately Rs 11 crores).

“His life experiences were horrible. I’ve heard terrible tales, but I’ve never heard such horrible upbringing as this,” Richman, who has represented DMX in various cases for over 20 years, told NBC News. “We thought the video would really demonstrate to the court just what he had to go through to get to where he was,” he added. He also stated that though the rapper has been arrested over 30 times in his life. But, in the last five years, he has not been arrested which shows that he is trying to put his life back together. The rapper had pleaded guilty to one charge back in November.

While the prosecutors had demanded a five-year prison term for Simmons stating his past record and drug abuse, once the judge heard the song, he stated that DMX was a “good man” and gave him just one year in prison, according to a BBC report. Moreover, he was also ordered to pay $2.3m (approximately Rs 15 crores) to the tax authorities.

