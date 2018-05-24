Ramadan 2018: From ‘mosami namazi’ to ‘time for iftar’ – these HONEST tweets bring laughter on social media

Ramadan 2018: These witty tweets on will tickle your funny bones. (Source: Bilal_Ali00/Twitter) Ramadan 2018: These witty tweets on will tickle your funny bones. (Source: Bilal_Ali00/Twitter)

Ramzan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is considered one of the holiest months for the Muslim community. Millions of devotees around the world observe intense prayers, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts in this holy month. It goes without saying that the fasting, also known as Roza is not an easy task as one has to abstain even from drinking water during this summer month, let alone food, all day long.

It is only natural it affects different people in different ways. People on social media are chalking out lighter things about this religious month with some witty tweets and funny memes.

Here are some of the tweets.

When my wife says “dinners ready” during #Ramadan 🤣 moonwalking my way iftar haha! pic.twitter.com/l4B9eHXbDP — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) May 23, 2018

Am I the only one who gets fat during Ramadan :/ — Lord Hokage (@IordHokage) May 23, 2018

When I realize I got an exam after Ramadan 🙄 pic.twitter.com/H5rMflTLr1 — Alaa Pop (@Alaa_M_Pop) May 23, 2018

Girls when they get caught eating by their dad during ramadan pic.twitter.com/eewOGC9CWJ — tof (@itstof) May 23, 2018

“Before Ramazan”

Frnd: What time is Magrib?

Me: How i’m suppose to know that?

..

“During Ramazan”

Frnd: What time is Magrib?

Me: It’s at 7:10p.m and 53 seconds — S4Shafiaa☄ (@thoughtzdiary) May 17, 2018

I’m here being nice wishing friends ramzan mubarik and getting replies like “aur jaani aftari pey kab ayein ?” 😑😏😂 — maryam farooq (@mariyumfarooq) May 16, 2018

When you are doing wudhu for Fajar on 1st ramzan and someone says “Agaya mosami namazi”… pic.twitter.com/FdFC3Qk5ZW — Bilal Ali (@Bilal_Ali00) May 17, 2018

Indonesia officially wins the Ramadan meme contest, and the month hasn’t even started yet pic.twitter.com/rxbpeADABz

— Sawyer Martin French 🦅 (@FrenchSawyer) May 10, 2018

Me on the first day of Ramadan pic.twitter.com/BkVMqadwzA

— Omar Silwadi (@Fala7i_King) April 18, 2018

Which is your favourite meme from this collection? Let us know in the comments below.

