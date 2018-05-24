Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Ramadan 2018: From ‘mosami namazi’ to ‘time for iftar’ – these HONEST tweets bring laughter on social media

Ramadan 2018: From ‘mosami namazi’ to ‘time for iftar’ – these HONEST tweets bring laughter on social media

Ramadan 2018: People on social media are chalking out lighter things about this religious month with some witty tweets and funny memes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 1:12:45 pm
ramadan 2018, Hilarious Tweets On Ramazan, jokes on ramadab, jokes on ramzan, ramadan 2018 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan , ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2018 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express trending news Ramadan 2018: These witty tweets on will tickle your funny bones. (Source: Bilal_Ali00/Twitter)
Related News

Ramzan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is considered one of the holiest months for the Muslim community. Millions of devotees around the world observe intense prayers, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts in this holy month. It goes without saying that the fasting, also known as Roza is not an easy task as one has to abstain even from drinking water during this summer month, let alone food, all day long.

ALSO READ | Humanity over religious customs: A man from Bihar broke Ramadan fast to donate blood to thalassemic child

It is only natural it affects different people in different ways. People on social media are chalking out lighter things about this religious month with some witty tweets and funny memes.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2018: When is Ramadan, why do Muslims fast all day and all you need to know

Here are some of the tweets.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2018 Date in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE: History, Significance 

ALSO READ | WATCH: This video of different types of Muslims observing roza will leave you in splits 

Which is your favourite meme from this collection? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now