Queen Elizabeth II is the only one in the UK who can drive without a licence; see viral pics here

The Queen was photographed while she was returning home from church after the Sunday service. The Queen was photographed while she was returning home from church after the Sunday service.

British monarch may not have the power to rule its subjects anymore but surely royal family enjoys a great popularity. And it’s not just Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton or Prince Harry who create a social media frenzy. Only last week, an emergency meeting at the Buckingham Palace created a pandemonium and took social media by storm, asserting that the world is still interested in the Queen and her family.

After great suspense when it was known that the highly confidential meeting was just to announce Prince Philip’s retirement, Internet lost their mind — claiming how brilliantly Queen Elizabeth II trolled everyone. While her Star Wars avatar and memes are still doing rounds on the Internet, Netizens have been hooked to her new pictures. Yes, pictures of the 91-year-old queen behind the wheels, driving a green Jaguar are going viral, and people are going gaga over her panache!

ALSO READ | 4-yr-old Indian-origin boy invites Queen Elizabeth II for his birthday and gets a reply!

Known for her love for cars and great automobile knowledge, the Queen was photographed driving through Windsor Park. The royal highness was on her way to her home from a Sunday morning service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Park with a security guard.

While the Queen is chauffeured during royal occasions and engagements, it must be noted she is a capable driver. It is said the monarch mastered her driving skills while serving as a mechanic in the Women’ s Auxillary Territorial Service during the World World War II. In fact, earlier on several occasions, she was spotted at the driver’s seat. One such famous instances was from last year when she drove in Balmoral, driving the Duchess of Cambridge to a picnic lunch with Prince William.

ALSO READ | Buckingham Palace emergency meeting: Twitterati keep their guessing game strong with hilarious memes

Interestingly, the Queen is the only one in the United Kingdom who can drive without a licence and is the only person allowed to drive down the 2.6-mile Long Walk in Windsor apart from park rangers.

the queen driving herself home from church today is currently my favorite internet photograph pic.twitter.com/uPLFb8H2cz — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) May 7, 2017

the Queen, driving herself home from church yesterday, in a rare public performance what must be her version of resist & persist. pic.twitter.com/aQ7FVg1S61 — 🔥Sarah☭Szalavitz 🔥 (@dearsarah) May 8, 2017

Queen of England driving an Indian car…

Part 1 of Vision2020 done! http://t.co/VeekO4LmBc — SoulinExile (@SoulInExile) May 8, 2017

Still feisty after all these years! The Queen is spotted driving a Jaguar back from church | Daily Mail Online http://t.co/UwkpvZLV4L — bluemoonrambler (@bluemoonrambler) May 8, 2017

It’d be hilarious if the Queen was a terrible, brutally bad driver who just couldn’t be banned because she doesn’t need a driving licence http://t.co/XyO9acjujZ — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) May 8, 2017

@Telegraph That’s looks cool but not seat belt on? Da Queen will not be fined…? — MoreThanNews (@CGLmedianews) May 8, 2017

@DailyMailUK I do like the fact that it is an older Jaguar. The new ones lack the style and grace of those older models. — Peevish Grouch (@Laurence_139) May 8, 2017

While her husband has decided to take a break from public services at the age of 95, it seems there are so signs of retiring for the Queen, who is currently ruling the Internet with these pictures.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd