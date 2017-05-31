Heard about the jealous Qatar man who glued his wife’s genitals? It’s a hoax

Fake news alert! (Source: Screenshot/World News Daily Report) Fake news alert! (Source: Screenshot/World News Daily Report)

On May 13, a website called World News Daily Report, ran a copy with the headline “Qatar: Jealous husband seals wife’s vagina with crazy glue”. The website attributed it to a report by ‘the Doha Tribune’, following which many other media websites reported what could be called a gravely atrocious crime. But we’d suggest, relax. World News Daily Report is a website publishing content that is satirical and fictional in nature.

The report claimed that a 33-year-old Qatar man ‘sealed’ his wife’s genitalia with crazy glue because he was going away on a business trip for some days. This was apparently because he thought his wife had wayward ideas for another ‘man’ after he came to know she liked a Facebook post of his 12-year-old cousin.

The site that first reported the incident clearly states that it is a satirical website: “World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.”

Given the hostile and oppressive atmosphere that women in many Middle Eastern countries find themselves in, this ‘news’ spread like wildfire. The article claimed that the husband confessed to his crime and while meting out justice, the judge had decided that the woman be punished with 100 lashes too, to ‘prevent further misunderstandings between her and her husband’.

Even a user on Reddit claimed the news was fake, drawing attention to the judge’s name, who doesn’t seem to exist.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Real Housewives of Sydney star Lisa Oldfield also got a piece of this cake when she posted a derogatory comment on the news, albeit fake, that resulted in backlash on social media. Posting the picture, apparently aware that it was fake, she wrote: “Roses are red, violets are blue, jealous husband seals wife’s vagina with crazy glue.”

Although she deleted the post, Oldfield said it was a joke comment on a hoax news. “But some of my followers took the post seriously and construed that as me condoning domestic violence,” she was quoted as saying by the report.

