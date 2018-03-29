Photos of a python who swallowed an entire shoe in Australia are going viral on the Internet

A Faecbook post by HerpVet sharing pictures of a snake that managed to swallow an entire shoe and ended up getting it surgically removed is going viral on the Internet. (Source: HerpVet/Facebook) A Faecbook post by HerpVet sharing pictures of a snake that managed to swallow an entire shoe and ended up getting it surgically removed is going viral on the Internet. (Source: HerpVet/Facebook)

Australia is known for being home to some of the most fascinating reptiles in the world. Lizards, skinks, saltwater crocodiles — you name it and you will find them chilling on the beach, soaking some sun and on good days, nicely trespassing into people’s houses and swallowing their shoes, in Australia. Yes, a Facebook post by HerpVet sharing pictures of a snake that managed to swallow an entire shoe and ended up getting it surgically removed is going viral on the Internet.

The reptile, a Coastal Carpet Python, was caught by a snake catcher and was brought into a clinic after it was found inside a house with a ‘slipper ingested inside it’. The admin of the page described the radiograph of the slipper inside his stomach as “one of the most impressive” ones they have ever seen. After operating the slipper out of his body, the snake was given fluids, painkillers an anti-inflammatories. He is now in rehabilitation, after having woken up well from the effects of the medicines. The post sharing pictures of the python from the hospital bed has gone hugely viral in just two days, with a staggering 5,200 shares on just Facebook.

“***Graphic images to follow. Viewer discretion is advised***

You can’t make this stuff up folks. This wild, Coastal carpet python, was brought into the clinic by a local snake catcher after it was found in a home having ingested a slipper. This made for one of the most impressive radiographs I have seen. Surgery was performed under general anaesthetic to remove the foreign object, with a procedure called a coeliotomy and gastrotomy. After removal of theslipper through the stomach was closed in two layers, the body wall muscle was closed and surgical staples were used for the skin (an ~18 cm incision). Thesnakewas given fluids, anti inflammatories and pain killers. He woke up well and is off to for rehabilitation ina couple of days.

If we get to 1000 likes for this post, i will post a video of the removal so share widely!!!”

