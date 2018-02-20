Missing PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games? Twitterati share hilarious reasons with #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause

These unusual yet relatable reasons for not making it to the Winter Olympics 2018 are spot on! (Source: Thinkstock images) These unusual yet relatable reasons for not making it to the Winter Olympics 2018 are spot on! (Source: Thinkstock images)

While the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games in South Korea continue to enthral sports lovers around the world, there were many who were disappointed as they missed the opportunity to witness the action live. Of course, thanks to social media and TV coverage, there were many moments that were flashed online — right from the historic kiss between Gus Kenworthy and his boyfriend to the Game of Thrones-inspired skating performance by German figure-skater Paul Fetnz. But, some simply wanted to be there in person.

While many tried to make themselves happy with Google Doodle’s snow games, others took to Twitter to add humour with hilarious reasons about why they couldn’t make it to the Winter Olympics 2018. With a special hashtag #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause, Tweeple posted their dismay with a dash of sarcasm and wit.

From punny tweets about many sporting events like curling to witty ones that underline how no snowman building contest is part of the winter games, this thread will make you go ROFL-ing. So, in case you are having a boring day at the office and missing all the Winter Olympics fun, here’s a something to cheer you up.

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause there is no category for ‘Eating a whole pizza alone on the couch while watching Game of Thrones and crying’. Gold Medal right here!!! USA!!! pic.twitter.com/HsPODZSi8k — ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause this is what I thought curling was pic.twitter.com/nHwgBaepkk — Peter Peter..Cupid Beater ❤ 💟 💖 (@Prosenbe1971) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause I didn’t have the figure for skating. — Aron Kendall (@A_Buck29) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause the only ice I’m interested in goes in a Gin & Tonic ! pic.twitter.com/UFul27nQYc — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause I was caught playing with one of the Olympc rings. pic.twitter.com/EOuOtw0IzX — Cheryl Rick Klein (@cherylt2000) February 15, 2018

I #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause the way I ski is too awesome pic.twitter.com/KzyqXCHHQC — Big Black Jack (@BigBlackJack911) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause my broom skills were not good enough for Curling, or for cleaning! pic.twitter.com/rvltTIhx15 — Rob Acampora (@rob_acampora) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause

They still wont allows mens pairs. pic.twitter.com/o65PIaL4K0 — B N D C (@BrandenIf6was9) February 15, 2018

Binging on your favorite show isn’t a sport #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause pic.twitter.com/VuAaIqAyfS — lipstick & heels (@notorious_JOY) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause This guy edged me out in the prelims! pic.twitter.com/FtwuwkOs2e — stacey roberts (@1sroberts) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause apparently sack race isn’t included in the list☹.Their loss pic.twitter.com/a4U64mI3Gk — Greeshma Megha M.S (@GreeshmaMegha) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause during the preparation for ski jumping we lacked adequate training facilities pic.twitter.com/TC1omhTc5B — ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause I’m a swimmer and that’s a problem when we talk about the Winter games pic.twitter.com/riTlW2Bm0s — ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) February 15, 2018

#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause I can’t spell pyongyongchooing — The Human One (@OneMoodyHuman) February 15, 2018

This baby #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause he’s too young, but just you wait! pic.twitter.com/MN32GcICtm — Bella Donna 🍷 (@DonnaMLanglais) February 15, 2018

Is this the best one?

Do you have a reason why you missed out going to the Olympics? Tell us in comments below.

