Missing PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games? Twitterati share hilarious reasons with #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause

Sad about not making it to the Winter Olympics 2018? Don't worry, you are not the only one. With a special hashtag #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause, Tweeple are sharing their disappointment with a dash of humour and wit.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 10:01 pm
Winter Olympics 2018, olympics 2018, PyeongChang 2018, PyeongChang 2018 funny tweets, winter olympics funny tweets, hilarious twitter thread, winter olympics jokes, winter olympics memes, viral news, odd news, funny news These unusual yet relatable reasons for not making it to the Winter Olympics 2018 are spot on! (Source: Thinkstock images)
While the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games in South Korea continue to enthral sports lovers around the world, there were many who were disappointed as they missed the opportunity to witness the action live. Of course, thanks to social media and TV coverage, there were many moments that were flashed online — right from the historic kiss between Gus Kenworthy and his boyfriend to the Game of Thrones-inspired skating performance by German figure-skater Paul Fetnz. But, some simply wanted to be there in person.

While many tried to make themselves happy with Google Doodle’s snow games, others took to Twitter to add humour with hilarious reasons about why they couldn’t make it to the Winter Olympics 2018. With a special hashtag #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause, Tweeple posted their dismay with a dash of sarcasm and wit.

From punny tweets about many sporting events like curling to witty ones that underline how no snowman building contest is part of the winter games, this thread will make you go ROFL-ing. So, in case you are having a boring day at the office and missing all the Winter Olympics fun, here’s a something to cheer you up.

Is this the best one?

Do you have a reason why you missed out going to the Olympics? Tell us in comments below.

