‘India is proud of you’: Twitterati congratulate PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton Championships Final

PV Sindhu competes in the women singles final on day seven of the 2017 BWF World Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday. (Source: PA via AP) PV Sindhu competes in the women singles final on day seven of the 2017 BWF World Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday. (Source: PA via AP)

In a nail-biting finish at the World Badminton championship, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost the summit clash against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles event. The crucial match played between two ace players on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland never saw a dull moment. Fans and players were equally tired and thrilled as the fight continued over 100 minutes.

As the match proceeded it was hard to guess who would be the winner as no one left any stones unturned and fought with equal zeal and vigour. Sindhu won the pulsating second game 22-20. She was the better of the two after the break point, taking the match into a decider. And after many rallies in the decider, Okuhara scored 21-20 against Sindhu, to clinch the gold.

Nevertheless, Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu became the second Indian to win a silver at World Championship while Saina Nehwal ended her campaign with bronze. In fact, both ace Indian players lost to Okuhara, who took away the gold for Japan.

2013 – 🥉

2014 – 🥉

2017 – 🥈#Sindhu becomes the second Indian to win a silver at Worlds. Proud of your performance, champion! #2017BWC pic.twitter.com/8bQIC3OZtf — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017

Ahead of the match, Sindhu said, “It will be a tough match in the final. Though I have beaten her (Okuhara) in the Olympics, it is a new match and there will be a new strategy. She will also come up with new strokes and I will have to be prepared. I will give my heart out for the gold.”

India finish with two medals at #2017BWC The two badminton queens stepped up on the big stage. More power to these two! 🥈🥉 pic.twitter.com/k9301ICYaO — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017

Twitterati kept rooting for Sindhu throughout the match and showered her best wishes and praises. Throughout the nerve-wracking match, people lauded her for her dedication and the excellent showcase of talent.

From sports personalities to actors and fans across India, celebrated her feat and thanked her for making “India proud”, asserting that she is a “clear winner” for them. Many called her “Superhuman” and said she was no less than a “Wonder Woman”. Tweeple also highlighted how the cricket-loving nation decided to watch badmittion on a day when there is a ODI match. Indians were also extremely proud to see two Indian players on the podium at a world championship.

That was so so well played @Pvsindhu1!!! What a match! Such a joy watching you Champ 🐯 We love you. #2017BWC — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 27, 2017

Incredible match. Neither player deserved to lose. Well done @Pvsindhu1, a silver this year, a gold in 2018. Congrats to Okuhara #2017BWC — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) August 27, 2017

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 ,winning n loosing is part of sports n life but U played like a brave gladiator💪

We as a nation are proud of PV #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/hPjeJDkTay — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 27, 2017

Would you have even imagined a female badminton player trending, when India was playing an ODI with it’s opener nearing a century? #Sindhu❤️ — aravinth kamaraj (@aravinthkamraj) August 27, 2017

No matter what @Pvsindhu1 always gives us a reason to hold our heads high. What a joy to watch these two today #Sindhu #Okuhara — GauravKackar (@gauravkackar) August 27, 2017

#Sindhu No matter what, @Pvsindhu1 You have won millions of hearts💓 — Asif The Kiddo!❤ (@AsifRKondkar) August 27, 2017

Literally crying at d moment😢😢

Thank You @Pvsindhu1 for this dedication of yours for the nation.What a CHAMPION.We all salute you🙏#Sindhu — Abhay Chaudhary (@ImAbhay03) August 27, 2017

#Sindhu

Well Played… You are more than Gold for us… Congratulations to every Indian… You Made us proud…

Vandematram… pic.twitter.com/gKFUfMKldl — Deepika chaturvedi (@deeps4747) August 27, 2017

What a great match it was! Breathtaking final. Both the players played extremely well with superhuman stamina. Congrats PV Sindhu#Sindhu — Shlok (@shlok2482) August 27, 2017

Incredible @Pvsindhu1

You fought Beautifully 👏👏🤘

India is Proud on u… Winning Or Losing is Part Of Game✌#Sindhu pic.twitter.com/upkrD5cIuB — Harshit Krishna (@krishnaharsh007) August 27, 2017

#Sindhu is the example of girl power. She is pride of India. pic.twitter.com/LdIgO3dyZJ — pravin kumar mahato (@mahato_pravin) August 27, 2017

Nail biting match

Nail biting finish Still silver for India One of the best match ever in history of badminton . #Sindhu #2017BWF — Aman K (@be1ng_Indian) August 27, 2017

Would have felt bad had even Okuhara lost. What an epic Final. Worth every effort. Thank you #Sindhu. Yay Silver Medal! 🎉🎉🎉🎉#ProudIndian — Mayura Sinkar (@mayura105) August 27, 2017

What a match!! Okuhara may have won the Gold but #Sindhu won hearts! — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) August 27, 2017

I urge young girls to admire #Sindhu as an idol because empowerment is a topic of talk & your approach towards your aim is your success. — Dhwanit Juneja (@Idhwanit) August 27, 2017

In a country obsessed with cricket Pv Sindhu trending on top on the day when India plays Sri Lanka was once a wishful thing. #Sindhu — Anuj Sharma (@Anujsharma__) August 27, 2017

So Far 2017 has belonged to Women’s;

Women’s Team winning billions of hearts

P.V.sindhu & Saina winning the silver medal and more #Sindhu — Asif The Kiddo!❤ (@AsifRKondkar) August 27, 2017

There are two Indians on podium – Saina gets bronze and silver for Sindhu 🏸🙂Hyderabad girls rocking! — Janhavee Moole (@janhavee) August 27, 2017

Such a pride to see two Indians on the podium! #Saina #Sindhu 🇮🇳🇮🇳 You girls are our pride! You bring so much happiness! — Saurav Jha (@iamsauravjha) August 27, 2017

My son – an aspiring cricketer- wants to play badminton now.. Saina and Sindhu impact… You girls r just great… http://t.co/73mxvu3TQt — boondhiladdu (@boondhiladdu) August 27, 2017

