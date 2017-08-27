Only in Express
  • ‘India is proud of you’: Twitterati congratulate PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton Championships Final

From sports personalities to actors and fans across India, celebrated PV Sindhu's silver medal and thanked her for making "India proud", asserting that she is a "clear winner" for them. Indians were also extremely proud to see two Indian players on the podium at a world championship.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2017 10:51 pm
pv sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara, Pv sindhu silver, sindhu, saina nehwal, bwc 2017, badmiton world championship, world badmiton championship, sindhu world championship, sports news, indian express PV Sindhu competes in the women singles final on day seven of the 2017 BWF World Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday. (Source: PA via AP)
In a nail-biting finish at the World Badminton championship, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost the summit clash against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles event. The crucial match played between two ace players on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland never saw a dull moment. Fans and players were equally tired and thrilled as the fight continued over 100 minutes.

As the match proceeded it was hard to guess who would be the winner as no one left any stones unturned and fought with equal zeal and vigour. Sindhu won the pulsating second game 22-20. She was the better of the two after the break point, taking the match into a decider. And after many rallies in the decider, Okuhara scored 21-20 against Sindhu, to clinch the gold.

Nevertheless, Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu became the second Indian to win a silver at World Championship while Saina Nehwal ended her campaign with bronze. In fact, both ace Indian players lost to Okuhara, who took away the gold for Japan.

Ahead of the match, Sindhu said, “It will be a tough match in the final. Though I have beaten her (Okuhara) in the Olympics, it is a new match and there will be a new strategy. She will also come up with new strokes and I will have to be prepared. I will give my heart out for the gold.”

Twitterati kept rooting for Sindhu throughout the match and showered her best wishes and praises. Throughout the nerve-wracking match, people lauded her for her dedication and the excellent showcase of talent.

From sports personalities to actors and fans across India, celebrated her feat and thanked her for making “India proud”, asserting that she is a “clear winner” for them. Many called her “Superhuman” and said she was no less than a “Wonder Woman”. Tweeple also highlighted how the cricket-loving nation decided to watch badmittion on a day when there is a ODI match. Indians were also extremely proud to see two Indian players on the podium at a world championship.

