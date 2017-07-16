This picture of a puppy sharing its blanket with a stray dog will melt your heart

Lana curled up in her blanket on one side of the fence and on the other side of the fence is a stray dog curled up in Lana’s blanket. (Source: Suelen Schaumloeffel/Facebook) Lana curled up in her blanket on one side of the fence and on the other side of the fence is a stray dog curled up in Lana’s blanket. (Source: Suelen Schaumloeffel/Facebook)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that acts of generosity and kindness are becoming increasingly rare in today’s world. And things are only bleaker when it comes to animals. But perhaps it is time we learn something from those four-legged creatures, and a picture posted on Facebook only affirms this. Suelen Schaumloeffel, a journalist in Brazil recently shared a picture where a puppy can be seen sharing its blanket with a stray dog. The picture is winning hearts on social media and has over 45,000 reactions and over 26,000 shares at the time of writing.

This is the picture.

Schaumloeffel, who is the owner of the Lana, the puppy shared a long note with the image. The message, when roughly translated reads like this.

“And when the animals give you an example of generosity. On the inside of the fence lives Lana, a happy, loving, and very nice puppy. This week lana won a new cover to face the cold and also made a friend on the street (the face outside the fence). Last night, before I went to bed, I casket Lana’s covered in the little house so she’d tuck in and sleep. Earlier today was the picture of the picture! Seeing the homeless friend and cold Lana didn’t hesitate to share the deck. He took it to the fence and offered his friend a piece. Each one on one side of the fence, but the two hot ones. I swear that when I saw that record I moved. I was appalled by such generosity.

Can a dog be more sympathetic and rational than we, who tell us humans? Yes! How many times do we see a similar of our passing and ignore, we do nothing about it? Pretending you didn’t see it doesn’t eliminate the problem, but it gives the false feeling that this problem doesn’t exist. Holy ignorance!

Even the beings who are called irrational give us moral lesson! Looks like we’re really losing our humanity. Lucky for us we have these special beings to shake us off once in a while.

How proud of our laninha!

Note: the little friend is not helpless.”

Speaking to The Dodo, Schaumloeffel said that her puppy reminded her the importance of being generous. “She is the nicest little dog I’ve ever met. We forget sometimes the difference we can make in someone’s life. She reminded me of this,” she added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd