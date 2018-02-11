Promise Day 2018: Twitterati come up with their own (hilarious) promises

Promise Day 2018: What have you promised your loved one? Promise Day 2018: What have you promised your loved one?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and lovers and partners are already gearing up to celebrate the day with full gusto. In the days leading up to February 14, teddy bears and roses are exchanged, promises are extracted and proposals are made. Days preceding Valentine’s Day are special and lovers know just how to celebrate them. February 11 is Promise Day and, as the name suggests, on this day lovers either repeat old promises or utter new ones to their partners while emphasising their love for them. While wishing your partner and exchanging gifts are common ways to mark this day, people on Twitter (as always) have come up with their own unique and funny wishes. Not only are their tweeting ways to wish a girl on Promise Day but are also formulating what they would promise for on this day.

While one person wrote, “*Talked to my ex after 2 years*/ She -Today is #PromiseDay/ Me- I promise I won’t talk to you again,” another promised that she will never stop eating chicken. Another wrote, “She: Promise me something today. Me: I Promise I’ll always tag you in memes/ And that is how kids I met your mother” and another promised “to trouble, Roast, Humiliate, Irritate, Annoy, Abuse, and Embarass my Best Friend for lifetime.”

Here are some similar promises.

*Talked to my ex after 2 years* She -Today is #PromiseDay Me- I promise I won’t talk to you again

😕 — Rajnish (@Rajnish98chd) February 10, 2018

I promise myself that i will never stop eating chicken. #promiseday 😂 pic.twitter.com/AUUTBAFcSQ — Bhawana shrestha (@byona7) February 10, 2018

She: Promise me something today. Me: I Promise I’ll always tag you in memes.♥️ “And that is how kids I met your mother”#PromiseDay — Rishav Mishra (@theNormieGuy) February 10, 2018

Friend Going Out With His Girlfriend On #PromiseDay 🤘😂

Me – To Bajrang Dal…!!!! 😎💚 pic.twitter.com/VbM4HUhQkU — Ashley Francis (@AshFrancis007) February 11, 2018

This promise day tag and promise your friends “Na padhenge na padhne denge” #PromiseDay — Delhi University (@DuSays) February 11, 2018

Today is #PromiseDay

So i Promise to trouble, Roast, Humiliate, Irritate, Annoy, Abuse, and Embarass my Best Friend for lifetime.😆😄 — Bobby Deol (@bobbydeol0) February 11, 2018

Have you wished your parner on Promise Day? While we are all for the mush, you can also wish them with some quirky promises. Promise them that you will always embarrass them in public or will save the last slice of pizza for them. Since, as poets say, love resides in the ordinary.

