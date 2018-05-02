WATCH: This guy got friend-zoned on national television and it is brutal

This is probably the worst friend-zone scene that has happened on LIVE television. (Source: Chelsea_Elle/Twitter) This is probably the worst friend-zone scene that has happened on LIVE television. (Source: Chelsea_Elle/Twitter)

Consider this video as a lesson to clear grounds about your relationship status before going public, especially on LIVE television. In the CBS’s Let’s Make a Deal show, host Wayne Brady was introducing contestants Steve Heiss and Jessie Rabideau on the game show when he made some small talk about romance and asked how long have they been together as it was a prom episode. When the guy responded saying “about six months”, the girl started laughing and quickly corrected him, “We’re friends. We’re just friends, but he wants it”, the girl said.

Watch the video here.

The worst things that can happen to you:

3. going to prison

2. straight up dying

1. thispic.twitter.com/8TEBLZReQ8 — Chelsea Lockwood (@Chelsea_Elle) April 27, 2018

Heiss looked visibly embarrassed and gathered all his courage to request the girl if they could discuss this later. “Can we talk about this, not in front of everyone, please?”, he said. This video went viral on social media after Chelsea Lockwood tweeted a video clip from the show. Ever since, this video has been watched more than seven million times, at the time of writing. The Internet has plenty of “feelings” on this matter.

Here are some of the reactions.

@superhotanxiety ……I’ll never complain about my love life again — Sensitive T ✨ (@PositiveTayy) April 27, 2018

The constitution is supposed to protect against cruel and unusual punishment 👀👀👀 — Mckervin Ceme (@canyoucemenow) April 28, 2018

Yep. Death is much much better. — Rick Fox (@rickhfox) April 28, 2018

Or maybe he keeps kind of forcing it and she keeps saying no? Lots of possible terrible combinations here. — Rick Fox (@rickhfox) April 28, 2018

Found his Instagram, looks like he did it for the memes/fame. pic.twitter.com/1RhhE10rLJ — bryce (@_Lafawnduh) April 28, 2018

The pain was too great for this one — Permalit (@K_Kirp) April 28, 2018

Since Twitterati criticised this meme-worthy act done by Rabideau, she took to Instagram to talk how she has been receiving a lot of backlash online after the episode went viral.

However, it is still unclear if it was really how the girl felt for the guy or it was just a publicity gimmick. Having said that, the emotions in Heiss’s eye is something almost every guy can relate to.

