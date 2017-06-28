Latest News

Professor’s heartwarming letter asking single mom to bring her baby to class is winning hearts

"I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to class and take notes," wrote the professor who works for Department of Child and Family. The letter since then has gone viral with more than 26,000 likes and was retweeted close 5,000 times.

An emotional King shared the heartwarming letter on Twitter.
Being a single parent comes with a lot of challenges, and it’s not easy. From managing your baby alone to finding a caretaker to leave your baby with while you work. It can be difficult to juggle, balancing work and home especially when your babysitter ditches you at the last minute. Ultimately, it’s your little kid whose care that takes priority over everything and you give your work a miss. Something similar happened to single mom Morgan King, who unable to find a babysitter for her three-month-old girl Korbyn missed her class.

The 21-year-old, who studies Therapeutic Recreation at the University of Tennessee, explained her situation to her professor Dr Sally B Hunter and in return, her teacher had the best reply ever!

In a heartwarming letter, Professor Hunter, from the Department of Child and Family Studies, offered King a simple solution, “just bring Korbyn to class.” Sometimes small act of kindness like this is all you need to sail through rough patches in life.

An emotional King shared the letter on Twitter and wrote, “Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn’t find childcare & this was her response. I’m literally crying. So blessed/thankful😩😭”

In her letter, Professor Hunter specified that she is “very serious” about her offer. She also added that while King takes notes and she would be watching her. “I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to class and take notes.” Highlighting that she works for Department of Child and Family, “how terrible would it be if I was unwilling to have a child visit our class?”

The letter since then has gone viral with more than 26,000 likes and was retweeted close 5,000 times, with Twitterati praising the professor. They are currently enjoying being #Twitterfamous and even set a password for a class quiz to Twitter in honour of King’s viral tweet.

King is the proud mommy of a little lady, and works nights at a restaurant to support her when she’s not in school. Having lost her own mother due to breast cancer last year she agrees it is difficult but she wants to complete her graduation for her daughter and herself.

