Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra talks about The Simpsons’ South-Asian racism; Netizens agree with her

Priyanka Chopra explains how the stereotype Apu from the long-running cartoon series 'The Simpsons' was a bane in her life while growing up. The cartoon came under scrutiny after the documentary 'The Problem With Apu' raised concerns about the character's stereotypical depiction.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2018 7:54:32 pm
Priyanka Chopra, The Simpsons, The Simpsons character Apu, Priyanka Chopra on The Simpsons character Apu, Apu controversy, indian express, indian express trending news, The View Priyanka Chopra, Quantico Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra lends voice to The Simpsons’  South Asian racism in Apu’s character. (Source: File Photo)
Fans of the long-running cartoon series The Simpsons were left disappointed when its makers justified the South-Asian racism in Apu’s character. A few weeks back, the makers of the animated sitcom opened up about the ‘Apu controversy’ in its No Good Read Goes Unpunished episode.

ALSO READ | The Simpsons’ reply to South-Asian racism on its show has left fans disappointed

But, when Priyanka Chopra lent voice to the issue, not just Indians but Indo-American also gave her a virtual hi-fi. Apparently, when the Quantico star was giving an interview for The View, she was asked for her opinion on the latest debate about Apu’s character portrayal. “It is time to ‘try to erase stereotypes: Yes, it’s a cartoon, yes it’s a pop culture super successful show — but that gives it more responsibility!” Chopra said about the ‘Apu controversy’.

During her guest appearance, Chopra opened up about her experience growing up at a time when The Simpsons character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon was the only Indian representation in pop culture. She also explained how the stereotype Apu was a bane in her life while growing up. The cartoon came under scrutiny after the documentary The Problem With Apu raised concerns about its character’s stereotypical depiction.

ALSO READ | The Simpsons’ touching tribute to Stephen Hawking moves Twitterati

Here are some of the reactions.

 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below.

