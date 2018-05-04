WATCH: Priyanka Chopra talks about The Simpsons’ South-Asian racism; Netizens agree with her

Priyanka Chopra lends voice to The Simpsons’ South Asian racism in Apu’s character. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra lends voice to The Simpsons’ South Asian racism in Apu’s character. (Source: File Photo)

Fans of the long-running cartoon series The Simpsons were left disappointed when its makers justified the South-Asian racism in Apu’s character. A few weeks back, the makers of the animated sitcom opened up about the ‘Apu controversy’ in its No Good Read Goes Unpunished episode.

But, when Priyanka Chopra lent voice to the issue, not just Indians but Indo-American also gave her a virtual hi-fi. Apparently, when the Quantico star was giving an interview for The View, she was asked for her opinion on the latest debate about Apu’s character portrayal. “It is time to ‘try to erase stereotypes: Yes, it’s a cartoon, yes it’s a pop culture super successful show — but that gives it more responsibility!” Chopra said about the ‘Apu controversy’.

.@priyankachopra talks the controversial ‘Simpsons’ character Apu, and says it is time to “try to erase stereotypes”: “Yes, it’s a cartoon, yes it’s a pop culture super successful show — but that gives it more responsibility!” http://t.co/QKtRIq4yib pic.twitter.com/Ia3r6xvmnN — The View (@TheView) May 3, 2018

During her guest appearance, Chopra opened up about her experience growing up at a time when The Simpsons character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon was the only Indian representation in pop culture. She also explained how the stereotype Apu was a bane in her life while growing up. The cartoon came under scrutiny after the documentary The Problem With Apu raised concerns about its character’s stereotypical depiction.

Here are some of the reactions.

It isn’t a derogatory sterotype when it portrays a convenience store owner who’s Indian or a restaurant owner who’s Asian. These r successful immigrants who invest their money in community businesses & work more hours per week than most people. And I see it constantly. Lighten up — Brecca McNeil ☘️ (@brecca_mcneil) May 3, 2018 @priyankachopra is right. We Indians have always been offended by the portrayal of Apu, so please don’t use the excuse “but it’s been on for years, why are we mad about this now?” As society evolves, so to should the way minorities are portrayed on film & tv shows. #TheView — Ranya J (@dukebaby401) May 3, 2018

@brecca_mcneil my son was mercilessly bullied / taunted & called “Apu”. It was a scarring experience for him & his friends that witnessed it! You can’t tell people to lighten up when you haven’t walked in their shoes! — Mee (@asalagiri) May 4, 2018

Thanks Priyanka for clarifying some of the issues with Apu and why is this a bigger issue now. Loved your interview….smart, beautiful and interesting woman! Best wishes. — Aruna Sharma (@ar1sharma) May 3, 2018

I absolutely adore @priyankachopra – I love that she speaks up for women, Indian culture/representation and stands against the crap of #Apu http://t.co/jwpRzYo8WV — pinsofder (@R7D) May 4, 2018

U said all characters were yellow except Apu, he was the onky Brown person, no ma’am there is also a Brown African American doctor and co-worker of homer. There r 3 Brown ppl in total. 😞Bt I get it. I thought all Ppl from India sounded lk Apu, until I grew up😞 — Ai Cruz (@Ai_Vel) May 4, 2018

@TheView @priyankachopra loved the show!!!!!! 💓💓💓 thanks for updating the representation of Indian Americans! #muchneeded #itsabouttime — • G A N D H I • (@Dipexa_G) May 3, 2018

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below.

