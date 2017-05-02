Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look has Twitterati raving with appreciation

Priyanka Chopra exuded confidence and a fierceness that seems to be in line with both her international characters — Alex Parrish in Quantico and Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra exuded confidence and a fierceness that seems to be in line with both her international characters — Alex Parrish in Quantico and Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. (Source: Reuters)

“Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear”, reads a tweet along with a picture of Priyanka Chopra in that stunning custom-made Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown that has the world talking. This was followed with the line “Look at the way @priyankachopra slayed #MetGala”.

This tweet pretty much symbolises the euphoria with which the fashion and entertainment industry has greeted desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s debut appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, where the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.

Chopra exuded confidence and a fierceness that seems to be in line with both her international characters — Alex Parrish in Quantico and Victoria Leeds in Baywatch.

As soon as Chopra ascended on to the red carpet, wearing that iconic trench coat with the long, long, long, long, possibly the longest train to have graced the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum. Styled with effortless chic, Chopra had her hair up in a Samurai knot, sleeves casually rolled up and that one-shoulder popped collar just worked wonders. So how could Netizens not be wowed.

Actually, this trench coat-gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/bBZ8GQZsNT — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017

@priyankachopra chopra world largest Trench Coat…luv it..Girl u kill it..😍😍😍😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗 pic.twitter.com/Z164XokoP4 — shilpa dholi (@ShilpaDholi) May 2, 2017

I am so glad she went with the theme. And boyyyy is she killing it! She looks gorgeous as ever 😍😍🔥🔥🔥#MetGala #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/ozboSBKQ7i — ↠🅝↞ (@niiikkiiix) May 1, 2017

I can’t believe the #MetGala hasn’t even started yet and @priyankachopra has already slayed us all — sara’s #1 maniac. (@hipslikePC) May 1, 2017

Priyanka Chopra looks like she is going to kick some butt in this Ralph Lauren trench coat gown. She looks fierce. #metgala #fashion pic.twitter.com/PdLg6LPPj5 — Dawn Hay (@dawnandeva) May 1, 2017

I swear I’m never gonna look at a trench coat the same. We really don’t deserve @priyankachopra . She’s ethereal. 🌹 — Dina💜 (@FatalBeautyxo__) May 1, 2017

Only one human can pull off this beige trench coat behemoth and that’s @priyankachopra #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JNYOuX0N6z — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) May 1, 2017

