Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look has Twitterati raving with appreciation

Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown at 2017 Met Gala has sent people into a tizzy!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 2, 2017 11:11 am
priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2017, priyanka chopra met gala 2017 longest trench coat, priyanka chopra longest train trench coat, priyanka chopra met gala dress, twitter reactions, priyanka chopra ralph lauren dress twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra exuded confidence and a fierceness that seems to be in line with both her international characters — Alex Parrish in Quantico and Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. (Source: Reuters)

“Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear”, reads a tweet along with a picture of Priyanka Chopra in that stunning custom-made Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown that has the world talking. This was followed with the line “Look at the way @priyankachopra slayed #MetGala”.

This tweet pretty much symbolises the euphoria with which the fashion and entertainment industry has greeted desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s debut appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, where the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.

Chopra exuded confidence and a fierceness that seems to be in line with both her international characters — Alex Parrish in Quantico and Victoria Leeds in Baywatch.

As soon as Chopra ascended on to the red carpet, wearing that iconic trench coat with the long, long, long, long, possibly the longest train to have graced the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum. Styled with effortless chic, Chopra had her hair up in a Samurai knot, sleeves casually rolled up and that one-shoulder popped collar just worked wonders. So how could Netizens not be wowed.

