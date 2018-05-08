Priyanka Chopra’s stunning Ralph Lauren gown at Met Gala 2018 leaves Netizens drooling

Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a deep burgundy Ralph Lauren strapless gown at the Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a deep burgundy Ralph Lauren strapless gown at the Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP)

Priyanka Chopra, whose dramatic Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown at Met Gala 2017 got the love of fashion experts across the globe, managed to look just as stunning this time. Dressed in a deep burgundy strapless gown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Quantico star’s outfit was an emphatic affirmative to the theme of the prestigious event’s night — Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. But it was the theatrics that her intricately embroidered and beaded hood that brought to the Met Gala that was the real winner. And a cursory glance at the Internet shows how fans and followers of the actor across the globe, cannot agree more to how gorgeous the diva looks!

According to Ralph Lauren’s Instagram page, the hood of her gown was crafted completely by hand using Swarovski crystals, “meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.”

ALSO READ | The stunning Priyanka Chopra casts magic at Met Gala 2018 in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number

Here are some of the praises Pryanka Chopra’s dress is raking in from across the globe.

Let us know what you think of the beautiful actor’s red carpet dress in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd