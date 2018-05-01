Priyanka Chopra quashes wedding rumours after Twitterati call her evil-eye bracelet a ‘mangalsutra’

Priyanka Chopra was merely sporting an evil-eye bracelet, which got mistaken for an “mangalsutra”. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra was merely sporting an evil-eye bracelet, which got mistaken for an “mangalsutra”. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra seems to be on a travel spree in Assam and her Instagram handle is proof! Right from trying her luck at the Bihu dance to the relishing the Assamese thali — she seems to be making the most of her trip to Northeast India. However, one of Chopra’s pictures took social media by storm, as Netizens felt that the Don 2 actor had secretly tied the knot.

The 35-year-old actor posted a picture from her flight, in which she could be seen sporting a black bead bracelet. “My one constant travel. Different places…different people…different worlds. This time I’m in #AwesomeAssam in India 🇮🇳. Follow my stories and tell me…what’s your favorite city or country in the world?” Chopra captioned it.

However, Twitterati mistook her accessory for a “mangalsutra” and posted a string of comments on Instagram wondering whether she had already exchanged vows.

“When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married,” Priyanka Chopra had once said on Koffee With Karan. While her tight-lipped nature about her relationships is quite appreciated, having a fan base of around 22 million followers on Instagram can make it difficult to escape the rumour mills.

Nevertheless, she recently took to her Twitter account to quash all the claims about her wedding. She wrote, “Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol.” Quite unsurprisingly, it turns out that the Quantico star was merely sporting an evil-eye bracelet, which got mistaken for an “mangalsutra”.

Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol pic.twitter.com/WPdIxXIx1I — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2018

No sooner did she post it, her fans came out in her support thanking her for “clarifying” it and “giving closure”.

LOL .lots of rumors has been created by media that Priyanka Chopra Secretly Got Married and she is wearing a Mangalsutra blah blah .hahahah .🤣🤣🤣.

I love you so much priyanka. 😍, mera koi chance hai?😂❤️ — Rahul khan (@rahulkhana655) April 30, 2018

thats what my point is. I know when Priyanka will get married she’ll celebrate her own wedding like nothing else 💗 WE KNOW YOU QUEEN — ayla (@PCsCupCake) April 30, 2018

I’m actually glad these speculations exist so you can tweet about them 🙌😂 — Athina (@PC_LOVE_Europe) April 30, 2018

These Indian media is dumb af. Who wears mangalsutra on hand. Lol I mean c’mon. Grow up Indian media. You did that girl. Proud of you 👏 — VISH (@yasiru_vismini) May 1, 2018

I will admit that story gave me a good laugh & an eye roll this morning. LMAO — Mary (@XO_PCStyle) April 30, 2018

Exactly!! Thank U for clarifying and giving closure — sonal shadow (@sonalshadow) April 30, 2018

Priyanka agr shadi ki tu hmara kiya hoga?😢😢😢don’t break our heart — virat singh (@viratsingh01123) April 30, 2018

😂😂😂 its funnnnnny and i m imagining how amused u must be to read such stuff😂 — Vibhanshu (@vibh_forPChopra) April 30, 2018

SO CALLED MEDIA😂.. CONGRATULATIONS FOR GETTING MARRIED SECRETLY 🚶😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VrCQtglW2o — Ansiya🍁 (@Ansiya_SG) April 30, 2018

Nice ! Love the evil jewelry , have to keep those haters at bay 👍🏽 — Cyndi C (@pinkcashmere777) April 30, 2018

What do you think about the entire fiasco? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

