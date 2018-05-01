Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Priyanka Chopra quashes wedding rumours after Twitterati call her evil-eye bracelet a ‘mangalsutra’

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Twitter account to quash all the claims about her wedding. Turns out, the Quantico star was merely sporting an evil-eye bracelet, which got mistaken for an “mangalsutra”.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 7:00:53 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Mangalsutra, Mangalsutra, is Priyanka Chopra married, Priyanka Chopra gets married, Priyanka Chopra hitched, Priyanka Chopra love life, Priyanka Chopra quantico, Priyanka Chopra social media, Priyanka Chopra social media married Mangalsutra, indian express, indian express trending Priyanka Chopra was merely sporting an evil-eye bracelet, which got mistaken for an “mangalsutra”. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra seems to be on a travel spree in Assam and her Instagram handle is proof! Right from trying her luck at the Bihu dance to the relishing the Assamese thali — she seems to be making the most of her trip to Northeast India. However, one of Chopra’s pictures took social media by storm, as Netizens felt that the Don 2 actor had secretly tied the knot.

The 35-year-old actor posted a picture from her flight, in which she could be seen sporting a black bead bracelet. “My one constant travel. Different places…different people…different worlds. This time I’m in #AwesomeAssam in India 🇮🇳. Follow my stories and tell me…what’s your favorite city or country in the world?” Chopra captioned it.

 

However, Twitterati mistook her accessory for a “mangalsutra” and posted a string of comments on Instagram wondering whether she had already exchanged vows.

 

“When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married,” Priyanka Chopra had once said on Koffee With Karan. While her tight-lipped nature about her relationships is quite appreciated, having a fan base of around 22 million followers on Instagram can make it difficult to escape the rumour mills.

Nevertheless, she recently took to her Twitter account to quash all the claims about her wedding. She wrote, “Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol.” Quite unsurprisingly, it turns out that the Quantico star was merely sporting an evil-eye bracelet, which got mistaken for an “mangalsutra”.

No sooner did she post it, her fans came out in her support thanking her for “clarifying” it and “giving closure”.

What do you think about the entire fiasco? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

