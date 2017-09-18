Priyanka Chopra stuns at Emmys red carpet and Twitterati have fallen in love with ‘QueenPri’

Priyanka Chopra slays it at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards like the Queen she is! (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra slays it at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards like the Queen she is! (Source: Reuters)

As all eyes were glued to the 69th edition of Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, many agreed that Priyanka Chopra couldn’t have taken away the best dressed cake more easily. Walking on to the red carpet with a sleek high pony, wearing a rich marsala lipstick shade and holding the frill train of her shimmery high-neck gown from the Parisian label Balmain, the Quantico star was a visual treat, no less, for fashion hawkers. Joining them in drooling over the star were people across the world, on the Internet, as they got together and dedicated their tweets specially for the beauty that her red carpet outfit was.

And then there were people, totally bowled over by Chopra, who agreed that she would have made it to the best dressed list had she even walked in a bin bag. We get you guys, totally. A quick look through the Internet and you would know that her latest red carpet look is just one of the many reasons why her fans across the world love her so much.

“When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready!” “Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now,” “Priyanka Chopra looking like a damn trophy herself. Slay girl,” “Priyanka Chopra could be wearing a bin bag and still win best dressed,” are some of the reactions Chopra’s latest look generated on the micro-blogging site.

When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready! #Emmyspic.twitter.com/tWozGT7gJR — TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 17, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now #Emmys — Diamond Gal (@ofumaofuma) September 17, 2017

For god sake look at the way she walks on stage with slaying that train ?????? QUEEN AF #Emmys @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/TE9oZ6r8HG — VISMINI (@yasiru_vismini) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra looking like a damn trophy herself. Slay girl #Emmys pic.twitter.com/fyxwoL22JG — Viserion Targaryen?? (@Khaleesi_Ren) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra Looks White Hot In Shimmering Balmain Gown At Emmys @priyankachoprahttp://t.co/gfa32R4c4D pic.twitter.com/gaNM9TAfPa — Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) September 18, 2017

Literally im crying so bad right now. Look at the train ??is here. Others can sit back & watch @priyankachopra #Emmys pic.twitter.com/xQLVK82Nso — VISMINI (@yasiru_vismini) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra could be wearing a bin bag and still win best dressed #Emmys — Robyn? (@westerosbucky) September 17, 2017

Jst saw @priyankachopra on tv… All those crystals in her gown… Really really lighting her up…. She is looking so gorgeous ? — Rahul jaswal (@RealSmartyRahul) September 17, 2017

i’m not sure if i wanna BE Priyanka Chopra or be her girlfriend — carla (@enelesniy) September 17, 2017

