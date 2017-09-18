Only in Express

Priyanka Chopra stuns at Emmys red carpet and Twitterati have fallen in love with ‘QueenPri’

As Priyanka Chopra walked on to the Emmys red carpet with a sleek high pony, wearing a rich marsala lipstick shade and holding the frill train of her shimmery high-neck gown from the Parisian label Balmain, she made for a visual treat to fashion hawkers.

Published:September 18, 2017
Priyanka Chopra slays it at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards like the Queen she is!
As all eyes were glued to the 69th edition of Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, many agreed that Priyanka Chopra couldn’t have taken away the best dressed cake more easily. Walking on to the red carpet with a sleek high pony, wearing a rich marsala lipstick shade and holding the frill train of her shimmery high-neck gown from the Parisian label Balmain, the Quantico star was a visual treat, no less, for fashion hawkers. Joining them in drooling over the star were people across the world, on the Internet, as they got together and dedicated their tweets specially for the beauty that her red carpet outfit was.

And then there were people, totally bowled over by Chopra, who agreed that she would have made it to the best dressed list had she even walked in a bin bag. We get you guys, totally. A quick look through the Internet and you would know that her latest red carpet look is just one of the many reasons why her fans across the world love her so much.

“When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready!” “Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now,” “Priyanka Chopra looking like a damn trophy herself. Slay girl,” “Priyanka Chopra could be wearing a bin bag and still win best dressed,” are some of the reactions Chopra’s latest look generated on the micro-blogging site.

