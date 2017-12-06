Priyanka Chopra has a ‘record’ number of unread emails; Twitterati TRY to compete and fail miserably

Priyanka Chopra turned out like most of us, at least in this case. (Source: Alan Powell/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra turned out like most of us, at least in this case. (Source: Alan Powell/Instagram)

Do you have hundreds or even thousands of new emails lying unopened in your inbox? Do you have more unread messages than read ones on your phone? Well, if the answer to both of those are yes, then you would be glad to know that you are not the only one. There are far too many people who do this, and one among them is Priyanka Chopra. Yes, you read that right. The Quantico actor, who is now a major global star, much like many of us, is quite tardy in checking her emails. And if you are wondering how we are privy to such classified information, then you have Alan Powell, the latest actor to join the series, to thank.

Recently the actor uploaded a picture of Chopra with her phone that showed a staggering 2,57,623 unread mails in her phone. “Guys … guys … don’t ever email @priyankachopra … she apparently NEVER reads it!” he wrote as Chopra could be seen giggling. The picture has clearly resonated with people on social media as they can identify with Chopra. While one user wrote, “This is so me, but I’m not famous” another user, gauging Chopra’s popularity, wrote, “This is probably just fan mail from THIS WEEK!” Some users also uploaded screenshots of their own unread mails as comments to the tweet.

This is the tweet by Powell.

Guys … guys … don’t ever email @priyankachopra … she apparently NEVER reads it! This is is… http://t.co/QA00cEn5E6 — Alan Powell (@alanpowell10) December 6, 2017

This is the photo.

Some people could relate to the unread email situation, and posted photos of their own numbers. Alas, none came even close.

This is so me😂😂😂 but I’m not famous pic.twitter.com/7LFr924JBj — aly🌻 (@IAlyazya_) December 6, 2017

This is probably just fan mail from THIS WEEK! 😂 — Young and Free (@Nitu_23) December 6, 2017

