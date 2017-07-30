Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit to come together for a TV show, and Twitterati’s going nuts!

Fans of both the actresses are ecstatic with the news. (Sri Rao/Twitter) Fans of both the actresses are ecstatic with the news. (Sri Rao/Twitter)

One can say with absolute certainty and a hint of pride that there is no stopping Priyanka Chopra in her path to global domination. The Quantico actress, who just finished her first Hollywood feature Baywatch, has already started on two other films — A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? While her fans were busy rejoicing on her stunning achievements, the actress surprised them (once again) by announcing that she would be developing an American comedy series chronicling the life of another celebrated Bollywood actress, Madhuri Dixit.

The executive producer of the untitled project would be Madhuri Dixit, along with Mark Gordon, Nick Pepper, Rao and Shriram Nene. Screenwriter Sri Rao, who is writing the pilot, took to Twitter to share and confirm the news.

This is what Rao had tweeted,with the caption, “‘Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons.”

Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit @priyankachopra http://t.co/520RhMOrcU pic.twitter.com/W0pQGid2wD — Sri Rao (@NewYorkSri) July 28, 2017

The news of a collaboration of two successful and celebrated Bollywood actresses soon sent social media into frenzy. Fans of both the actresses were more than happy with the announcement and took to social media to express it.

Here are some of the reactions.

A great team! It will be a hit! No doubt!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽⭐️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Dorothy Adams (@doradams) July 28, 2017

Desi Girl with Dhak Dhak girl wow this is a dream come true wish you all the very best guys I’m sure you’re gonna rock — HBD PC🎉 (@kabeera757) July 29, 2017

Priyanka Chopra got a lot of kudos for her decision.

Priyanka is a path breaker. Making things happen 👏 all the best to the team cause this is excited stuff for South Asian representation! — Super Trooper 💁 (@PC_SuperTrooper) July 29, 2017

Ahh Legends together…💖 this seems so interesting tho… can’t wait for the show!! All my best wishes❤️ — ❤️PC❤️Maniac_JaSso (@Jasleenb8) July 29, 2017

Ahh Legends together…💖 this seems so interesting tho… can’t wait for the show!! All my best wishes❤️ — ❤️PC❤️Maniac_JaSso (@Jasleenb8) July 29, 2017

i am so happy😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/It2kMquBMj — sidarth singh (@sidharthsinghu8) July 28, 2017

The Baywatch actress also took to Instagram to share her happiness in being associated with the project. Much like her fans she too is excited, and stated the same in her Instagram post. “One of the favorite parts of my job, is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience.Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing,” Chopra wrote, while sharing the news.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd