Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting third #royalbaby and Twitterati can’t keep calm

As soon Kensington Palace announced Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting third child, Tweeple not in England but across the globe were excited and #RoyalBaby started trending in the UK and even led to a Twitter moment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 5, 2017 11:31 am
Prince William, Kate Middleton, royal baby, royal baby3, Kate and william, kate middleton pregnant, kate middleton pregnancy, royal baby annoucement, world news, indian express The Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were expecting their third child. (Source: File photo)
The Kensington Palace in Britain announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Catherine are expecting their third child. The joyous news announced by the British Royal’s palace spread like wildfire and soon it got everyone talking. The young couple who tied the knot in 2011, are proud parents of two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The palace made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.” The tweet created a huge buzz on the micro-blogging site with more than 1 lakh likes and 40,000 retweets in just six hours, at the time of writing. The palace, in a press release, also mentioned that due to a health condition Kate Middleton is forced to cancel on her royal duties for the time being.

Tweeple, not in England only, but across the globe were excited and #RoyalBaby started trending in the UK and even led to a Twitter moment. Soon speculations about the baby’s sex and name started doing rounds too. In fact, betting has also begun predicting what name the Royals would choose.

From congratulatory greetings to people wishing the Duchess a good health, Twitter was flooded with messages. Sample these.

And that’s not all, there were conspiracy theories too! Yes, many alleged that to steal the limelight from Boyence, the news was announced on Queen Bee’s birthday. Crazy, right? But we are not kidding.

There were jokes and talks about succession to the throne and how it must have “pissed” Prince Harry.

And with the paternity leave announcement during the 2018 FIFA World Cup colliding with his royal annoucement, every football buff is cracking the same joke include many media outlets.

However, not everyone was as excited about the news. While many were baffled others took a dig at the royal couple and soon adult humour and jokes too started circulating.

