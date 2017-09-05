Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting third #royalbaby and Twitterati can’t keep calm

The Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were expecting their third child. (Source: File photo) The Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were expecting their third child. (Source: File photo)

The Kensington Palace in Britain announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Catherine are expecting their third child. The joyous news announced by the British Royal’s palace spread like wildfire and soon it got everyone talking. The young couple who tied the knot in 2011, are proud parents of two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The palace made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.” The tweet created a huge buzz on the micro-blogging site with more than 1 lakh likes and 40,000 retweets in just six hours, at the time of writing. The palace, in a press release, also mentioned that due to a health condition Kate Middleton is forced to cancel on her royal duties for the time being.

Tweeple, not in England only, but across the globe were excited and #RoyalBaby started trending in the UK and even led to a Twitter moment. Soon speculations about the baby’s sex and name started doing rounds too. In fact, betting has also begun predicting what name the Royals would choose.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

From congratulatory greetings to people wishing the Duchess a good health, Twitter was flooded with messages. Sample these.

Will & Kate saving the world one #royalbaby at a time 👶🏼👑🇬🇧 #RoyalBaby3 pic.twitter.com/kG5p3R4o9j — Alejandra Reyes (@Ms_AReyes) September 4, 2017

Will the #DuchessofCambridge be well enough to take #PrinceGeorge to school on his first day? Morning sickness is horrible! #RoyalBaby — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 4, 2017

Unbelievably excited about the announcement that the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are expecting another #RoyalBaby 👑 🍼 pic.twitter.com/QQsMMrPUEw — Chloe Wood (@ChloeWood101) September 4, 2017

#royalbaby can we please have a day off for this one? pic.twitter.com/49jBTGWcto — 💜🌙🥀👑🐝🦄 (@myownghostt) September 4, 2017

And that’s not all, there were conspiracy theories too! Yes, many alleged that to steal the limelight from Boyence, the news was announced on Queen Bee’s birthday. Crazy, right? But we are not kidding.

why would kate middleton announce she’s pregnant again on Beyoncé’s birthday? pretty rude if u ask me — sam (@samswannell) September 4, 2017

The Royal Family announcing that they’re expecting another baby on Beyoncé’s birthday is low-key disrespectful. — Andru Julian Mahiga (@Drudysseus) September 4, 2017

There were jokes and talks about succession to the throne and how it must have “pissed” Prince Harry.

Even if the baby is a prince he will not move Princess Charlotte down in the order of succession. — Peter Hunt (@BBCPeterHunt) September 4, 2017

#RoyalBaby3 pushed #PrinceHarry to be 6th in line to the throne 😀#BritishThronesYall 😂 — Sakshi Dubey (@Petite_Panache) September 4, 2017

“There goes any chance I had to be king” #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/lPQhOlMFGv — Jimmy (@jcodfishpie) September 4, 2017

And with the paternity leave announcement during the 2018 FIFA World Cup colliding with his royal annoucement, every football buff is cracking the same joke include many media outlets.

Sunday: If your missus gets pregnant this week you get two weeks off during the World Cup Monday: ‘Prince William expecting a third child’ pic.twitter.com/PZI9XkvMA1 — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) September 4, 2017

Kate getting pregnant at the perfect time for Prince William to take his 2 weeks paternity leave for the World Cup in Russia! 🙌😂 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/8qZ3QCgqBJ — CharlesPrinceOfWales (@PCharlesWatch) September 4, 2017

He’s totally timed this to get 2 weeks paternity during the World Cup. Will is an ABSOLUTE LAD.#RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/5i41rnASDz — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 4, 2017

However, not everyone was as excited about the news. While many were baffled others took a dig at the royal couple and soon adult humour and jokes too started circulating.

Kate Middleton has spent most of her life pregnant I swear. — ❥harriet❥ (@hatspur) September 4, 2017

Another one?! Don’t the Duke and Duchess have a television? #royalbaby — William Hanson (@williamhanson) September 4, 2017

Hold on. How much does a #royalbaby cost us because I think we should be consulted. It’s going to be drawing benefits from our money, right? — Gareth P Jones (@jonesgarethp) September 4, 2017

