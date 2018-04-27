Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Prince Louis Arthur Charles: Newborn prince’s name leaves One Direction fans overjoyed!

As the Kensington Palace took to Twitter to share the name of the newly born prince, it might have left many unhappy as they lost their bets, but it definitely made One Direction fans very happy.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2018 6:32:50 pm
louis, Louis Arthur Charles, prince lousis, royal baby name, royal baby prince louis, royal baby 3, prince william son name, one direction, viral news, trending news, indian express Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, gave birth to her third child earlier this week and the baby prince has been named Louis Arthur Charles. (Source: AP)
Related News

Four days after the birth of the new prince to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the little one’s name was finally announced on Friday (April 27). Prince William and Kate named their son Louis Arthur Charles. Their second son and third child, who is fifth in line to the British throne, shall be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Prince William struggles to stay awake during ANZAC day service; parents find it ‘totally relatable’

The arrival of the baby boy has, unsurprisingly, sent Internet users across the world into a tizzy of excitement and they couldn’t stop betting on names even before the royal baby was born. Albert and Henry seemed to be the most guessed names on the Internet while fans kept waiting impatiently for the palace to disclose the name.

As soon as the name was announced, it got Twitterati talking as soon as Louis Arthur Charles and #PrinceLouis dominated Twitter trends worldwide. Meanwhile, Louis dominated the trends on Google.

As the Kensington Palace took to Twitter to share the news, it might have left many unhappy as they lost their bets, but it definitely made One Direction fans very happy. Many connected the newly named prince to the One Direction singer and added that there is already a Harry in the band.

ALSO READ | Royal Baby (not!): World media applaud the arrival of baby at the same hospital where Kate Middleton is

A few others thought the Royal Family has run out of names as Louis is part of both Prince George and Prince William’s name. The new prince is named after Prince Philip’s uncle Louis Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India. Few users also noted that the name is French and wondered if at the time of Brexit, it meant something more.

After the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London on Monday, she gave birth to the third royal baby, a boy, on Tuesday (April 23). The 36-year-old Duchess was taken by road to the Lindo Wing of the hospital from Kensington Palace and was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buzzing Now