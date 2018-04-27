Prince Louis Arthur Charles: Newborn prince’s name leaves One Direction fans overjoyed!

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, gave birth to her third child earlier this week and the baby prince has been named Louis Arthur Charles. (Source: AP) Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, gave birth to her third child earlier this week and the baby prince has been named Louis Arthur Charles. (Source: AP)

Four days after the birth of the new prince to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the little one’s name was finally announced on Friday (April 27). Prince William and Kate named their son Louis Arthur Charles. Their second son and third child, who is fifth in line to the British throne, shall be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The arrival of the baby boy has, unsurprisingly, sent Internet users across the world into a tizzy of excitement and they couldn’t stop betting on names even before the royal baby was born. Albert and Henry seemed to be the most guessed names on the Internet while fans kept waiting impatiently for the palace to disclose the name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

As soon as the name was announced, it got Twitterati talking as soon as Louis Arthur Charles and #PrinceLouis dominated Twitter trends worldwide. Meanwhile, Louis dominated the trends on Google.

“How do you pronounce Louis?” is the top searched #Louis question in the UK, just in case you happen to meet the new #RoyalBaby. #RoyalBabyName pic.twitter.com/M6f8OB9IA2 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) April 27, 2018

As the Kensington Palace took to Twitter to share the news, it might have left many unhappy as they lost their bets, but it definitely made One Direction fans very happy. Many connected the newly named prince to the One Direction singer and added that there is already a Harry in the band.

A few others thought the Royal Family has run out of names as Louis is part of both Prince George and Prince William’s name. The new prince is named after Prince Philip’s uncle Louis Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India. Few users also noted that the name is French and wondered if at the time of Brexit, it meant something more.

William also has the name Louis, named after Prince Philip’s uncle Louis Mountbatten. Can’t believe none of us saw that coming! #RoyalBabyName pic.twitter.com/fxV142zZ8w — Emily Nash (@emynash) April 27, 2018

Louis Mountbatten was instrumental in the relationship between Princess Elizabeth and Philip. Philip took his name Mountbatten before they married. And Louis was a mentor to the young Prince Charles. He was killed by the IRA in 1979. So a sentimental choice from William and Kate — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) April 27, 2018

BREAKING: In a defiant two fingers to Brexit, William & Kate have given their baby a French name: Louis.

One used by 18 French kings. pic.twitter.com/HWHQ1paJNP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2018

Has the Royal family just run out of names then? Welcome, Prince Louis Arthur Charles 👶🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/wOyqLgcUfj — Nicola Oakley (@nicolajoakley) April 27, 2018

The moment Kate Middleton decided she was gonna name her next born Prince Louis pic.twitter.com/PgcuhmKfDV — Breanna | #Familiar (@lovehurtsljp) April 27, 2018

✨Prince Louis and Prince Harry✨ pic.twitter.com/9bmPbogKnx — given a chonce (@sweetlouieh) April 27, 2018

imagine being this close to royalty aka Prince Louis i will never be in william and kate’s place pic.twitter.com/HreynHDjg1 — 𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚗𝚎 ◟̽◞̽ 15 (@sensatelouist) April 27, 2018

Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge and King Louis William Tomlinson of Doncaster. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y5e9VZQkrB — Simran ◟̽◞̽ (@TeaserTommo) April 27, 2018

Prince Louis, good choice! One Direction fans? #RoyalBaby — Oliver Hutchins (@OLLIEHUTCHINS) April 27, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. I knew they were big One Direction fans! — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) April 27, 2018

The Royal baby’s called Prince Louis, and now all I can think of is Gossip Girl pic.twitter.com/ZX6A9fydbm — Caitlin (@caitlinplimsole) April 27, 2018

BUT IS IT LOO-EE OR LOO-ISS?! #PrinceLouis — Little Miss Katy ☀ (@MissKatyEnglish) April 27, 2018

Louis van Gaal finding out the #royalbaby is called Prince Louis Arthur Charles 😱 pic.twitter.com/NEyKQqHZmP — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) April 27, 2018

Eh, Prince Louis though? I was really hoping for Albert. Blame it on my @VictoriaSeries obsession. — Epiphany Espinosa (@EpiphanyXiann) April 27, 2018

Well it looks like I’ve lost my tenner. They’ve called him Louis. I also had a fiver on him being a Prince Albert 😂😂 — Lord M Dickinson (@Mickdickison) April 27, 2018

Prince Louis? Sounds a bit *French* to me :) — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 27, 2018

Like I said… the name that will start with a VOWEL will be the middle name: George Alexander Louis (GAL); Charlotte Elizabeth Diana (CED) and now Louis Arthur Charles (LAC) 🇬🇧👑 Lac is French for Lake 😊 — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) April 27, 2018

After the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London on Monday, she gave birth to the third royal baby, a boy, on Tuesday (April 23). The 36-year-old Duchess was taken by road to the Lindo Wing of the hospital from Kensington Palace and was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge.

