Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry said, ‘I am so lucky’ looking at Meghan Markle; Twitterati cannot stop gushing

Royal Wedding 2018: People on social media could not stop talking about every little detail of the fairy tale wedding. In one of the videos it is evident that Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and says, "You look amazing. I'm so lucky."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2018 12:28:53 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 live, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding live Royal Wedding 2018: People on social media have observed every little thing that transpired between Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle. (Source: AP)
As the world witnessed and rejoiced, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday (May 20). Several stars and celebrities were in attendance at the royal wedding and people on social media could not stop talking about every little detail of the fairytale wedding. And while people on the Internet gushed over the way Prince Harry looked at his bride during the ceremony, some video recordings from the event have also caught the exact words that the Prince said to Markle when he first saw her in her dreamy wedding attire. If watched carefully, one would notice that Prince Harry looks at Markle, Duchess of Sussex and says, “You look amazing. I’m so lucky.”

This is indeed adorable and has not escaped the attention of the people on social media. While one wrote, “Marry someone who looks at you like Prince Harry stares at Mehgan.. whispering “you look amazing” when all eyes on you.. gosh, couple goals,” another wrote, “True love exists. So happy of this couple. They’re breaking the tradition but look at them they’re so happy to have each other.”

Another wrote, “I didn’t sleep last night, so I got to watch the #RoyalWeddding and see the stunningly perfect Meghan Markle in her wedding dress. she looked perfect. and Prince Harry whispering “you look amazing” and “I’m so lucky” was so sweet.”

What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

