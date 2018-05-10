Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding: This miniature Windsor Castle was built with 39,000 Lego bricks

Here is a token of love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. (Source: LEGOLAND Windsor Resort/YouTube) Here is a token of love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. (Source: LEGOLAND Windsor Resort/YouTube)

People from all across the globe have their eyes set on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s grand wedding. As confirmed on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account, the royal couple will exchange vows on May 19. Going against the tradition, the two decided to get married on a Saturday, even though royal weddings are usually held on a weekday. And, to celebrate the grand union, a resort in Windsor made great efforts to pay their tribute by creating a miniature version of the royal wedding using nearly 37,000 Lego bricks.

A dedicated team of eight talented model makers worked for around 592 hours to set up the piece of art. The stage is 10cm tall and it took 60 Lego bricks to intricately design mini Meghan Markle in her wedding dress and veil along with Prince Harry. Isn’t it a beautiful token of love for the royal couple?

“The mini Ascot Landau carriage, made from 1,500 LEGO bricks can also be spotted travelling down the miniature Long Walk (complete with two mini 200 LEGO brick horses), perfectly recreating the real-life procession in miniature LEGO form,” their official statement read. Check out how the Lego version of the mini royal wedding and Windsor castle was pieced together.

Watch the video here.

The look-alike wedding venue has a host of tiny touches including an impressive crowd of 500 minilanders made with 17,000 Lego bricks. The artist has covered many celebrities, including Sir Elton John alongside ’90s pop icons — especially the Spice Girls, with Ginger Spice wearing a LEGO recreation of her classic Union Jack dress.

