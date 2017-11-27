‘Does it mean a day off’: Tweeple erupt with joy to Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement

British Palace officials announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring 2018 and people lost their calm. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File) British Palace officials announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring 2018 and people lost their calm. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Putting an end to all rumors, the Kensington Palace on Monday (November 27) made an official announcement about the engagement of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. The two were linked for over a year now but made their first public appearance together only in September this year at the Invictus Games.

Breaking the news on Twitter, the royal palace of the British monarchy tweeted, “The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle.” The palace also further informed that the couple got engaged in “London earlier this month.” In a statement they also notified that the duo will live in Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace after the wedding.

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The joyous news spread like wildfire on social media and Netizens lost their clam. While congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners — from the Queen and other family members to politicians, there were many fans who were heartbroken.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. http://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

On the news of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s engagement, The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: “We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.” — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

‘We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.’ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Ms. Markle’s parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple ‘a lifetime of happiness.’ pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement. This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. http://t.co/Sfx76X98BW — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness together. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 27, 2017

She said yes! Congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. All the best to the happy couple 💒👰💍 pic.twitter.com/NOalswxZ51 — British Airways (@British_Airways) November 27, 2017

Memes and GIFs along with jokes started flooding Twitter as it was known that the couple will tie a knot in Spring 2018. After all, who can keep calm with an impending #RoyalWedding! Many also commented on the fact that she is mixed race.

Congratulations to Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle on the announcement of their engagement. #royalwedding #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle — Kishan Maru (Kishie) (@KoffeeWithKish) November 27, 2017

Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles. I feel like we get our very own California princess 😍 Congrats to Prince Harry and Meghan! ❤💒👑 pic.twitter.com/lWQj3382ot — Carla 🔮 (@Carla_Montague) November 27, 2017

You’ve got to hand it to Prince Harry for waiting to get a Black Friday deal on an engagement ring! 👍 #RoyalWedding — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) November 27, 2017

So many reasons to celebrate Prince Harry & Megan Markle, particularly the fact that it spectacularly upends & trolls the racist/white nationalist rhetoric polluting our country over the last year #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/80IXBKMwjq — Anne Louise Avery (@AnneLouiseAvery) November 27, 2017

Meghan right now as it’s announced she’s bagged Prince Harry, the most eligible bachelor in the world. 💍 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/66gpeK1q6c — Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (@HRHCatherine) November 27, 2017

If I am still in London for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, I literally won’t even know what to do with myself, I’m so excited — Tiara Stephan (@tiarastephan) November 27, 2017

Spent all morning talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting engaged! How can I be this excited about a wedding of two people I don’t even know? 😂💕 — Amy (@AmyHorne93) November 27, 2017

I can’t believe Rachel from #Suits is going to be a princess! ❤ She’s so beautiful! 😍 #RoyalEngagement pic.twitter.com/4cjt2eJfUd — Dan Farrell | ⚣🌈👬 (@danfaz94) November 27, 2017

NOPE. The only guy meant for Meghan Markle is Mike Ross from Suits and that’s it. I don’t understand this “engagement” news pic.twitter.com/DW6Khn6H0L — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) November 27, 2017

The Suits fan inside me actually feels a little sorry for Mike Ross today 😢 pic.twitter.com/tq9uFZNjL7 — Alex Pettitt (@Alexpettitt) November 27, 2017

Women all over the world finding out about Prince Harry and his engagement #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/OVuTALNZjE — Andrew (@atxlands) November 27, 2017

My dream of marrying Prince Harry has been crushed. pic.twitter.com/ZvMuv9rJeR — Abbie (@AbbieHallas) November 27, 2017

I wonder if Prince Harry and Megan will decide to invite The Obamas instead of the Trumps to the #royalwedding 👀 pic.twitter.com/zNSjDjzDTP — Michael Otadende (@MichaelOtadende) November 27, 2017

My question is do we get a day off when Harry and Meghan get married!? #RoyalEngagement 💍👰🏼💐 — Abbie (@AbbiePolkey) November 27, 2017

I’m happy for Harry and Meghan but I’m more excited for the potential extra bank holiday — Steph 💫 // 12 (@pinkwaldd) November 27, 2017

The world: Prince Harry is going to marry Meghan Markle!

The UK: …Do we get the day off? pic.twitter.com/0UBYCIV8bf — Mark Lankester (@markrlankester) November 27, 2017

Me thinking about the monarchy on a normal day V me realising we might get a bank holiday for the Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/tLIb0WlLC9 — Gamble (@Gamble1878) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry is engaged to a biracial commoner. As a biracial girl who people never could “fit in” with either side I’m giggling with glee. Don’t let them “identify” you. Be yourself. You might end up as royalty. #MondayMotivaton — Alika Hope (@AlikaHope) November 27, 2017

We got us a Black princess ya’ll. You really can’t tell me a damn thing for the rest of the day because it won’t matter. Shout out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their wedding will be my Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/WmBnGm5AuZ — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) November 27, 2017

There’s gonna be a royal wedding. And the mother of the bride is a Black woman. MY GOD IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. pic.twitter.com/4tF8twFj94 — S’tefLon Don (@Elle_Demure) November 27, 2017

PRINCE HARRY IS MARRYING A BLACK WOMAN! WE ABOUT TO HAVE A BLACK PRINCESS!!!! (NO I AM NOT BRITISH AND SHE IS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE ROYAL FAMILY THAT I WOULD CLAIM) — Black Aziz Anansi (@Freeyourmindkid) November 27, 2017

I don’t care about the Royal Family, but I am delighted to see the racists so upset that Prince Harry is marrying Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/yJGCWsXxwB — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) November 27, 2017

Black Twitter when Prince Harry announced the engagement pic.twitter.com/I4ub7WL9pF — Babs (@Babs_SP) November 27, 2017

This is not the first time a commoner is all set to marry a British Royal, with Kate Middleton being the most important example in the family. However, things are quite different in case of Markle, 36, as the Prince is younger to her. Not only she is an outsider who doesn’t belong to an aristocrat family, she has been married before.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd