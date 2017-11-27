Top Stories

‘Does it mean a day off’: Tweeple erupt with joy to Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement

Memes and GIFs along with jokes started flooding Twitter as it was known that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will tie a knot in Spring 2018. But there was one question that was in Britishers' minds, will they get an holiday on the occasion of the royal wedding?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2017 8:13 pm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, harry meghan engagement, prince harry meghan wedding, royal wedding, meghan markle suits, royal wedding public holiday, who is meghan markle, indian express, world news, entertainment news British Palace officials announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring 2018 and people lost their calm. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Putting an end to all rumors, the Kensington Palace on Monday (November 27) made an official announcement about the engagement of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. The two were linked for over a year now but made their first public appearance together only in September this year at the Invictus Games.

Breaking the news on Twitter, the royal palace of the British monarchy tweeted, “The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle.” The palace also further informed that the couple got engaged in “London earlier this month.” In a statement they also notified that the duo will live in Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace after the wedding.

The joyous news spread like wildfire on social media and Netizens lost their clam. While congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners — from the Queen and other family members to politicians, there were many fans who were heartbroken.

Memes and GIFs along with jokes started flooding Twitter as it was known that the couple will tie a knot in Spring 2018. After all, who can keep calm with an impending #RoyalWedding! Many also commented on the fact that she is mixed race.

This is not the first time a commoner is all set to marry a British Royal, with Kate Middleton being the most important example in the family. However, things are quite different in case of Markle, 36, as the Prince is younger to her. Not only she is an outsider who doesn’t belong to an aristocrat family, she has been married before.

