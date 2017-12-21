Twitterati go gaga over the awww-dorable official engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

People can’t stop talking how beautiful Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look together. (Source: Kensington Palace/ Twitter) People can’t stop talking how beautiful Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look together. (Source: Kensington Palace/ Twitter)

If you don’t believe in fairytales and love, it’s time you start believing. Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was officially announced, people’s faith in love and fairytale endings was reaffirmed as fans went berserk seeing the couple’s adorable chemistry. If people here in India are gushing over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s photos, British people can’t get enough of the royal couple’s newly released official portrait. Yes, Kensington Palace on Thursday (December 21) released two photographs to mark their engagement and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

The two photos shot by renowned photographer Alexi Lubomirski have taken Instagram and Twitter by storm. While on Twitter, one of the photos got over 8.5 lakh likes in just an hour on Instagram it garnered over 2 lakh likes in the same time. With #HarryAndMeghan people are sharing their best wishes for the duo. The two photos were taken at Frogmore Hous, Windsor Castle are lovely. As the couple is set to tie a knot in May, next year, fans are wondering how pictures from the royal wedding would be.

Here are the photos:

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Twitterati couldn’t stop commenting how good the Suit actress looks with her prince charming and for many, it made their day, while one called it “Divinely Romantic”. Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

DAY IS SAVED! 🔥🔥🔥. Find someone who looks at you the way Harry is looking at Meghan 💕💞❤️. The happiness though 😚😚😚 pic.twitter.com/hu0DOVYQaG — Victoria Uwonkunda (@Msuwonkunda) December 21, 2017

This is such a gorgeous shot! You can really see the love they have for each other and that’s beautiful. ✨ — Josefina 🧜🏽‍♀️🐳 (@ItsJosefina_) December 21, 2017

Love this photo and that ring! @meghanmarkle looks so beautiful. Happy for the both of you for being madly in love. Diana would be so happy. Blessings during the holiday season. So excited to see your wedding in the New Year. Cheers! — Shani Harris (@shanikharris) December 21, 2017

Romance in true Royal Fashion. — Chris (Rad) Finch 5 (@RadFinch) December 21, 2017

Devinely Romantic — Sandra Ordman (@sandraordy) December 21, 2017

Gorgeous!! You can feel the love!😍💘 — Kandace (@a6a250e936ac4c7) December 21, 2017

Aren’t they cute? Wish i could find someone that would look at me the same way that Harry looks at Meghan… 😍 http://t.co/VpK2NETza0 — *AlwaysBadTiming* (@Vany_8209) December 21, 2017

Wow. Would you just look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their official engagement portraits. Jaw dropping! They’re so love pic.twitter.com/KPwlNcSKuZ — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 21, 2017

It doesn’t get better than this. Oh well, the wedding portraits will be magical. Ugh this whole love story gives me goosebumps. — Rhea Mathew (@rhea_mathew) December 21, 2017

this is how i like my morning twitter 😻😻 http://t.co/4IN1eTqNFb — Jamie Stelter (@JamieStelter) December 21, 2017

just realized that prince harry has his coat wrapped around meghan “bridget jones” style and now i’m even happier http://t.co/xTD2ysOqFQ — Zoë Marcus (@zmarcus) December 21, 2017

Iconic. What a gorgeous couple. It’s like a Hollywood movie poster for a Harry and Meghan film ❤️#harryandmeghan http://t.co/UtpNwy1iHH — Amy Brookbanks (@AmyBrookbanks) December 21, 2017

Oh I don’t know why but this is HEART WARMING. Just LOOK at how HAPPY Harry is! Aren’t we ALL just SO HAPPY FOR HIM? Be honest, he’s our favourite prince, isn’t he? #HarryandMeghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ZRaC2Ppo6J — Merry Vittmas (@Vitt2tsnoc) December 21, 2017

That’s it. I’m looking at flights to the Royal Wedding. I want to share in Prince Harry and Meghan’s love pic.twitter.com/G2bB8HIzOi — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) December 21, 2017

What do you think about these royal couple’s photos? Tell us in comments below.

