Top News

Twitterati go gaga over the awww-dorable official engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shot by renowned photographer Alexi Lubomirski, have taken Instagram and Twitter by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 21, 2017 8:14 pm
prince harry meghan markle, harry meghan engagement photos, prince harry meghan markle photos, harry meghan royal wedding, world news, viral photos, indian express People can’t stop talking how beautiful Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look together. (Source: Kensington Palace/ Twitter)
Related News

If you don’t believe in fairytales and love, it’s time you start believing. Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was officially announced, people’s faith in love and fairytale endings was reaffirmed as fans went berserk seeing the couple’s adorable chemistry. If people here in India are gushing over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s photos, British people can’t get enough of the royal couple’s newly released official portrait. Yes, Kensington Palace on Thursday (December 21) released two photographs to mark their engagement and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

The two photos shot by renowned photographer Alexi Lubomirski have taken Instagram and Twitter by storm. While on Twitter, one of the photos got over 8.5 lakh likes in just an hour on Instagram it garnered over 2 lakh likes in the same time. With #HarryAndMeghan people are sharing their best wishes for the duo. The two photos were taken at Frogmore Hous, Windsor Castle are lovely. As the couple is set to tie a knot in May, next year, fans are wondering how pictures from the royal wedding would be.

Here are the photos:

Twitterati couldn’t stop commenting how good the Suit actress looks with her prince charming and for many, it made their day, while one called it “Divinely Romantic”. Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

What do you think about these royal couple’s photos? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Columbia Asia Hospital
    Dec 22, 2017 at 10:37 am
    Attention! s who want to sell their kidney should contact us Columbia Asia Hospital India, As we are looking for kidney Very urgently, Interested Donor who are B ve , O ve and A ve. should contact us now on Email: columbiaasiahospital09 for more details, thanks. Regards Dr. Roopa phone number: 7204033089
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 23: Latest News