New Zealanders are thrilled to play the Secret Santa game, and even PM Jacinda Ardern has signed up

Netizens are going ga-ga about the thoughtful gift of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she takes part in the nation-wide game of secret Santa. Although she didn't reveal her identity and just attached a handwritten note that was enough to give it away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2017 5:45 pm
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern secret Santa What did your secret Santa gift you? (Source: Twitter)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also part of the nationwide game of secret Santa and her gifts are winning millions of hearts of social media. The youngest elected leader of the nation, Ardern tweeted about her ridiculous love for Christmas and how she couldn’t resist from participating in the secret Santa game.

Taking the excitement to another level, one of the recipients of Ardern’s gift, posted the pictures on Twitter. Although she didn’t reveal her identity, she attached a handwritten note that was enough to give us a clue. Rebecca Terry received a night time story book for her two young children, body lotion and a bath bomb from Lush and Ardern’s APEC conference pin.

Ardern attended the APEC conference in Vietnam in November, alongside other world leaders, including Theresa May, Justin Trudeau, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The gift included a note for the kids that read, “This book belongs to two amazing girls who can do anything they set their minds to,”. Netizens are going ga-ga about the thoughtful gift that was given by the leader.

On the other end, Ardern has also posted video while un-boxing her secret Santa presents.

“It’s my first Christmas decoration. I’ve actually put up a tree and there are no decorations on it”, she said in the video. “Thank you to whoever sent this to me, I really appreciate it, it’s very, very kind.”

What did your secret Santa gift you? Leave your comments below.

