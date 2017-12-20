New Zealanders are thrilled to play the Secret Santa game, and even PM Jacinda Ardern has signed up

What did your secret Santa gift you? (Source: Twitter) What did your secret Santa gift you? (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also part of the nationwide game of secret Santa and her gifts are winning millions of hearts of social media. The youngest elected leader of the nation, Ardern tweeted about her ridiculous love for Christmas and how she couldn’t resist from participating in the secret Santa game.

Taking the excitement to another level, one of the recipients of Ardern’s gift, posted the pictures on Twitter. Although she didn’t reveal her identity, she attached a handwritten note that was enough to give us a clue. Rebecca Terry received a night time story book for her two young children, body lotion and a bath bomb from Lush and Ardern’s APEC conference pin.

It’s here!!! Thank you so much #nzsecretsanta I love it all, I’ve wanted this book for my girls for ages especially! Oh and to those interested, the pin will give away who my santa was…… pic.twitter.com/xp59DFMOcc — Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

Ardern attended the APEC conference in Vietnam in November, alongside other world leaders, including Theresa May, Justin Trudeau, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The gift included a note for the kids that read, “This book belongs to two amazing girls who can do anything they set their minds to,”. Netizens are going ga-ga about the thoughtful gift that was given by the leader.

Thank you so so much @jacindaardern I am so happy, and will treasure the pin too ❤❤ Merry Christmas to you and yours ❤❤🎅 — Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

Oh and here’s the lovely card ❤ pic.twitter.com/wqbmFvVSPf — Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

We’re so glad you love it! We hope your girls enjoy it! — Rebel Girls (@rebelgirlsbook) December 19, 2017

Major fangirl moment huh!!!! — Emma Masson-Oakden (@emmajane1626) December 20, 2017

I am so glad it made it! A very Merry Christmas to you and your girls, from your not very secret Secret Santa. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017

I want an Apec pin!!! That’s so so cool, she’s a great shopper to boot, that’s a great book! Will done @jacindaardern — Rachelle Betti (@ClackBetti) December 19, 2017

I am not even a Kiwi and this tweet makes me super happy (your Prime Minister has a good taste in secret Santa gifts) ❤️ — Melissa Rose (@AnxiousCanuck) December 20, 2017

Gorgeous present for a lovely lady!! Pretty special having the pm as your secret Santa!!! — Sezza (@SezzaNZ) December 19, 2017

Gorgeous present for a lovely lady!! Pretty special having the pm as your secret Santa!!! — Sezza (@SezzaNZ) December 19, 2017

I love that NZ ran a nation wide secret Santa 🎅🏼 very cool — Isabella Wallington (@bellewallington) December 20, 2017

That is just amazing. Pure and simple… if I didn’t already love our PM, I would now!! — Kelly Nelson (@NZKellyNelson) December 19, 2017

You are so blessed to have the APEC pin. Very charitable @jacindaardern #MerryChristmas — Sunil Kaushal (@nzindmgt) December 20, 2017

On the other end, Ardern has also posted video while un-boxing her secret Santa presents.

So although my #nzsecretsanta didn’t quite get there this year, a #SuperSecretSanta stepped up amazingly for me. Thank you so much, whoever you are!! @nzsecretsanta pic.twitter.com/ynnqp4CaeT — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017

“It’s my first Christmas decoration. I’ve actually put up a tree and there are no decorations on it”, she said in the video. “Thank you to whoever sent this to me, I really appreciate it, it’s very, very kind.”

What did your secret Santa gift you? Leave your comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd