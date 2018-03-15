Vietnam restaurant encases the table Obama and Bourdain sat on in 2016

The Barack Obama-Anthony Bourdain dinner only cost (Rs 400 approx.). (Source: Anthonybourdain/Instagram) The Barack Obama-Anthony Bourdain dinner only cost (Rs 400 approx.). (Source: Anthonybourdain/Instagram)

Many restaurant owners, when visited by famous personalities, tend to immortalise the visit by putting up their autographed pictures on the wall. However, an eatery in Hanoi, Vietnam, went a notch higher to preserve the memories of Chef Anthony Bourdain and former US president Barack Obama, who visited the place back in 2016. During the visit to Bún chả Hương Liên, a restaurant which is known for its reasonably priced food, Obama and Bourdain ate grilled pork and noodles together. This was for the Season 8 premiere of Bourdain’s show Parts Unknown back in 2016, stated a Today report.

Interestingly, the owners of the hotel have preserved the table where the duo dined by enclosing it in a huge glass case along with the bowls, cups, spoons and more. The photo of the table, which was recently shared by the chef and captioned, “Not sure how I feel about this,” had received over 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

Not just the encasement of the table, the restaurant has also preserved the visit with a new menu item known as the “Suat an Obama,” that translates into “Order like Obama” as per the same report. According to a BBC report, the idea of the Hanoi street food restaurant owner came from their customers. People wanted to see where the famous duo ate their meal. “The customers love it, many take photos next to the table,” Nguyen Thi Hang Nga, co-owner of the Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant, told the BBC.

Earlier chef Bourdain had also posted a picture of the dinner meeting, which cost a grand total of $6 (Rs. 390), on his social media account.

