A ‘floral’ makeover: This ‘hero’ planted flowers in potholes to restore the beauty of roads

The man behind the flower potholes started it as he felt sorry for the state of roads. (Source: MattShelf/Twitter) The man behind the flower potholes started it as he felt sorry for the state of roads. (Source: MattShelf/Twitter)

If you thought potholes are only found on Indian roads, you’re wrong. Many streets all across the world are in a sorry state due to cracks and craters. To fight it, a beautiful as well as a non-violent way of protesting against it recently broke the Internet. Flower-filled potholes were spotted in Brussels, Toronto and the UK, and the man behind the pothole gardening in Brussels says the flowers are a sign of protest against the poor state of the city’s roads.

The pictures of many such potted potholes are going viral on social media — and people seem to be both “amazed” and “impressed” with the idea.

According to a Reuters report, the man behind this brilliant idea is Anton Schuurmans from Brussels, who started it to highlight the terrible condition of many roads across the city. To do the task, he continues to go around the city with a bag full of flowers, soil and a small plastic watering to fill potholes on the road.

#Brussels is full of potholes, now a #guerrillagardener took action and started to plant flowers in them :-) A brilliant response to the lack of action from the city. When I walk around I’m always thinking it must be a horrible to get around here, if you are not fully mobile. pic.twitter.com/mL2GKx1p8j — Sissel van Run-Kvist (@sissel_kvist) April 13, 2018

Planting flowers in potholes has brought in a lot of praise from all across the world. Even though many people do not know the man behind the task, they are still calling him a “hero”.

Comments such as, “There’s a hero going round Benfleet planting flowers in potholes so that people don’t drive into them. Huge respect,” and “#Brussels is full of potholes, now a #guerrillagardener took action and started to plant flowers in them :-) A brilliant response to the lack of action from the city. When I walk around I’m always thinking it must be a horrible to get around here, if you are not fully mobile,” have been doing rounds with pictures of the potted potholes.

There’s a hero going round Benfleet planting flowers in potholes so that people don’t drive into them. Huge respect pic.twitter.com/lNVY19VIMr — matt (@MattShelf) May 13, 2018

There are many ways to patch a pothole but this one on the Toronto Islands, festooned in honour of Mother’s Day , is certainly a good reflection of the spirit of the Wards and Algonquin Island residents. (Traffic is restricted in the area and the tulips don’t pose a road hazard.) pic.twitter.com/Rcf7h4Zqcd — Loretta Ryan (@LorettaRyan) May 13, 2018

@smerconish my mom and stepdad had a pothole problem in front of her house and they planted flowers in them. They were fixed next day pic.twitter.com/Y4MwHM3jTe — Jessica McDonald (@TheJessamata) May 12, 2018

These potholes so deep somebody planted flowers in them 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qh9U579nYT — Kyle Harris (@kylegotjokes) May 5, 2018

Someone in a village near me has been putting flowers in potholes😂 🌻🌻 pic.twitter.com/XExW4gEYd3 — Joe Palmer (@JoePalmer_24) April 8, 2018

Put flowers in your potholes! pic.twitter.com/0z5vzUqYGC — Marta (@martap1303) March 2, 2018

