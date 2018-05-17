Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
A ‘floral’ makeover: This ‘hero’ planted flowers in potholes to restore the beauty of roads

Planting flowers in potholes has brought in a lot of praise from all across the globe. Even though many people do not know the man behind the task, they are still calling him a 'hero'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2018 9:10:55 pm
potholes filled with flowers, people filling potholes with flowers, man filles potholes with flowers, bad roads filled with flowers, indian express, indian express news The man behind the flower potholes started it as he felt sorry for the state of roads. (Source: MattShelf/Twitter)
If you thought potholes are only found on Indian roads, you’re wrong. Many streets all across the world are in a sorry state due to cracks and craters. To fight it, a beautiful as well as a non-violent way of protesting against it recently broke the Internet. Flower-filled potholes were spotted in Brussels, Toronto and the UK, and the man behind the pothole gardening in Brussels says the flowers are a sign of protest against the poor state of the city’s roads.

The pictures of many such potted potholes are going viral on social media — and people seem to be both “amazed” and “impressed” with the idea.

ALSO READ | ‘Mermaid’ helps fix pothole: Bengaluru artiste turns big crater into pond to grab civic bodies’ attention

According to a Reuters report, the man behind this brilliant idea is Anton Schuurmans from Brussels, who started it to highlight the terrible condition of many roads across the city. To do the task, he continues to go around the city with a bag full of flowers, soil and a small plastic watering to fill potholes on the road.

Comments such as, “There’s a hero going round Benfleet planting flowers in potholes so that people don’t drive into them. Huge respect,” and “#Brussels is full of potholes, now a #guerrillagardener took action and started to plant flowers in them :-) A brilliant response to the lack of action from the city. When I walk around I’m always thinking it must be a horrible to get around here, if you are not fully mobile,” have been doing rounds with pictures of the potted potholes.

What do you think about this idea? Tell us in the comments section below.

