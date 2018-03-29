Pornhub gives FREE PREMIUM ACCESS to people living in cities with X-rated names, because they ‘deserve’ it

Think your town stands a chance to be shortlisted too? Spill the name of your town in the comments below. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Think your town stands a chance to be shortlisted too? Spill the name of your town in the comments below. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Before you proceed to read this article, we’d like to disclaim we DO NOT support child pornography or sex without consent. Now, getting to what could be a good news for many, a popular adult entertainment website is offering FREE PREMIUM ACCESS to cities across the world. And guess what? A town in Tamil Nadu is one of them!

The only criteria that was kept in mind while deciding on the select few, reportedly, was to select towns with double-meaning, pun-intended names that will set alarm bells and jokes ringing in the minds of whoever gets to hear it. Yes, if you have friends, who belong to one of those cities and you made it a point to make their life a burning hell by teasing them — this is karma waving at you, standing at their side.

The site shared the news on their official Twitter account through a promotional video and a tweet: “Do you live in Lower Dicker? If you live in one of those special towns that formerly made you embarrassed to state your location, fret not. They are now part of “Premium Places” and you get FREE access to Pornhub Premium because you deserve it!” Cumbum town in Tamil Nadu is one of these “premium places”.

Do you live in Lower Dicker? If you live in one of those special towns that formerly made you embarrassed to state your location, fret not. They are now part of “Premium Places” and you get FREE access to Pornhub Premium because you deserve it! http://t.co/QLMRRXjpHn — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 27, 2018

According to a report by RT, Hairy Hill and Dildo in Canada, French Lick in the US, Penistone, UK and Gay, Russia, are some of the 50 “blessed” destinations that Pornhub has pinned on a map on its website. Gratitude on social media, especially Twitter, knew no bounds.

@Pornhub my towns name is Seaman, Ohio.

We’d love some free premium :) — Kaloop (@Karubisgod) March 27, 2018

I guess there’s now one good reason to live in Big Bone, Kentucky: http://t.co/9gIKXCO7Xt — Adrian Ghazi (@adrianghazi) March 27, 2018

It may be tough to call towns like Rectum, Dildo, and Cummings home, but now residents of places whose names illicit mocking from strangers are getting a gift from the altruists at Pornhub. ??http://t.co/gwsfGJjnDo — Fábio Caldeira (@fcaldeira) March 27, 2018

Think your town stands a chance to be shortlisted too? Let us know the names of your towns in the comments below.

