Pope Francis’ ‘there’s no hell’ quote stirs controversy; Twitterati asks for some ‘clarification’

Pope Francis, who is the 266th pope of the Catholic Church, courted controversy for his statement on the existence of hell. It all started when Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari reported that the Pope has denied the existence of ‘Hell’. According to the article by Scalfari in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Pope reportedly said that sinners who die without achieving eternal salvation are not punished. “There is no hell; there is the disappearance of sinful souls,” he said.

His quote drew worldwide attention and reportedly caused panic within the church. Later on, the Vatican released a statement cautioning that the La Repubblica’s interview was a “reconstruction” and not a transcript of what the Pope said. As this news surfaced on social media, Netizens couldn’t hold themselves from talking about Pope’s contradictory beliefs on Catholic teaching and the topic of the afterlife.

What the Pope told you: There is no Hell.

What he did not tell you: Heaven and Hell merged to cut costs and create a monopoly in order to impress Wall Street.

Layoffs are on in both places, and one employee said it feels like Hell. — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) March 31, 2018

“There Is No Hell” Pope may have said this, but #Jesus said,

“Do not fear those who kill the body but are unable to kill the soul; but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in #hell.” Mat 10:28 — Tim Patterson (@timpatt3794) March 29, 2018

Pope: “There’s no hell.”

Vatican: “There is a hell.” So on #GoodFriday the vicar of Christ is deemed a heretic by his own church for denying the whole purpose of Jesus exists. — Dean Murphy (@DeanModified) March 30, 2018

So Mr. Pope question for you. “If there is no hell then is there a heaven?” What’s the point of one without the other? — Political Possum🇺🇸 (@PoliticalPossum) March 31, 2018

Pope,

There is no hell?

No offense, your excellency, but what if God overrules you?

What if you’re the Ninth Circuit of Catholicism? — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) March 29, 2018

The Pope is doing what he can to intermingle his own politics beliefs with church doctrine. Something we have never seen happen before.#GoodFriday #HeavenIsReal #HellIsReal #RushL #JesusIsLord — 🇺🇸Trump For 8 Yrs🇺🇸 (@angiekay500) March 30, 2018

Did Pope Francis really say there is no hell? I doubt that he said that. He visited Congress in 2015. He KNOWS there is a hell because he’s been there! #hellisreal — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 30, 2018

Don’t know that #hellisreal, but dog torturers must go somewhere horrible when they die. P.S. @govmikehuckabee blocked me the last time I mentioned his dog murdering son so feel free to share with him on my behalf. pic.twitter.com/A39HuZO9VG — Rory Albanese (@RoryAlbanese) March 30, 2018

Jesus took our shame and sin and was crucified. He conquered death, resurrected- victorious making a way for us to overcome our own sin and shame if we accept His free gift. There is a hell but we don’t have to go there if we believe Jesus died for our sin! #hellisreal — Joey Allen Tucker (@joeyallentucker) March 30, 2018

If Pope Francis thinks there’s no hell, it’s only because he’s not active enough on Twitter — Jeremy Zipple (@jzipple) March 29, 2018

Pope Francis will find out soon that hell is real if he doesn’t change his wicked ways! 🔥🔥🔥 Catholics everywhere should be calling for him to resign. 🎯#FakePope #Shameful http://t.co/tO2DoPCVM7 — GEORGIA DIRT ROAD (@GeorgiaDirtRoad) March 30, 2018

Wife: Did you hear that the pope said there’s no hell? Me: *eats meat on Friday* — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 30, 2018

The Pope just said there’s no Hell. Ah, mic drop on 2,000 yrs. #PopeFrancis #Hell — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) March 30, 2018

Good news- Liberal Ninth Circuit Court Judge Stephen Reinhardt is dead.

Bad news – Pope declares there is no hell. — Willie Shields (@willieonradio) March 31, 2018

The Pope supposedly says there’s no Hell but he’s also never been to Texas in August. — EricaTriesToTweet (@EricaWhoToYou) March 30, 2018

According to the statement from the Vatican press office, “The Holy Father recently received the founder of the newspaper La Repubblica in a private meeting on the occasion of Easter, without, however, granting him an interview. What is reported by the author in today’s article is the fruit of his reconstruction, in which the precise words uttered by the Pope are not cited. No quotations in the aforementioned article, then, should be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father”.

