Pope Francis’ ‘there’s no hell’ quote stirs controversy; Twitterati asks for some ‘clarification’

Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, who interviewed the Pope Francis reported that the Pope has denied the existence of hell. As this news surfaced on social media Netizens couldn't hold themselves from asking for further clarification.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2018 3:39 pm
After hearing Pope Francis say there is no 'Hell', Twitterati is puzzled.
Pope Francis, who is the 266th pope of the Catholic Church, courted controversy for his statement on the existence of hell. It all started when Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari reported that the Pope has denied the existence of ‘Hell’. According to the article by Scalfari in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Pope reportedly said that sinners who die without achieving eternal salvation are not punished. “There is no hell; there is the disappearance of sinful souls,” he said.

His quote drew worldwide attention and reportedly caused panic within the church. Later on, the Vatican released a statement cautioning that the La Repubblica’s interview was a “reconstruction” and not a transcript of what the Pope said. As this news surfaced on social media, Netizens couldn’t hold themselves from talking about Pope’s contradictory beliefs on Catholic teaching and the topic of the afterlife.

According to the statement from the Vatican press office, “The Holy Father recently received the founder of the newspaper La Repubblica in a private meeting on the occasion of Easter, without, however, granting him an interview. What is reported by the author in today’s article is the fruit of his reconstruction, in which the precise words uttered by the Pope are not cited. No quotations in the aforementioned article, then, should be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father”.

Mar 31: Latest News