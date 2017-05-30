‘Resting Pope Face’: Pope Francis’ gloomy pose with Trudeau after Trump has Twitterati in splits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, meet Pope Francis on May 29, 2017. (Source: AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, meet Pope Francis on May 29, 2017. (Source: AP)

United States President Donald Trump’s first official foreign trip resulted in a bevvy of memes on social media, and those featuring Pope Francis were the most hilarious ones. Pictures of an ecstatic looking Trump standing next to the pontiff who seemed stoic if not sad, went viral. While many speculated the Pope’s expression was induced by his meeting with Trump, that doesn’t really seem the case anymore. Now, the Pope clicking for pictures with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau are now going viral, for exactly the same reason. While Trudeau is known to be one of the most charming politicians right now, the Pope clearly did not seem too impressed.

Check out some of the reactions the pictures have generated on Twitter here.

The Pope doesn’t seem happy to meet anyone lately. Almost like it has nothing to do with politics. pic.twitter.com/ypBwKcan2C — Bill O’Keefe (@thatbillokeefe) May 29, 2017

Get you a Pope who can do both pic.twitter.com/MUNWclII3W — Thierry Côté (@tcote) May 29, 2017

Pope: “I am still waiting for Obama.”

Aide: “But Justin Trudeau is very nice and good looking!”

Pope: pic.twitter.com/PzBIGjLPl4 — Kathleen Matthews (@Bookgirl96) May 29, 2017

The Pope is basically every kid that has to take a gizillion pictures with relatives on their first holy communion pic.twitter.com/DszYwsEBCz — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) May 29, 2017

Maybe Pope Francis just doesn’t like politicians. pic.twitter.com/ZF0tw3lZEQ — Matt Harris (@mattfharris) May 29, 2017

It turns out that it’s called “resting Pope’s face.” RPF. pic.twitter.com/F8lILE2Gd3 — Stephano (@primal_tweet) May 29, 2017

The cool pope never smiles, it’s not his #brandhttp://t.co/dLDcxoRYjJ — Emma Schützkowski (@emmaschuetz) May 29, 2017

While there were definitely other pictures from the meeting, this one garnered the most traction and got a lot of people talking on the Internet, for obvious reasons. While comparisons with the photo in which the Pope posed just as gloomily with Trump were inevitable, this also resulted in many on Twitter ‘officially’ giving the expression a name — the ‘Resting Pope Face’. Others found his expression relatable, as to that of kids who were made to pose for pictures forcefully with their relatives at family functions, while all they want to do is go out and have some fun!

What do you think of the Pope’s expression? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

