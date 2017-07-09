Latest News

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘tennis volley’ with Justin Trudeau is winning hearts on Twitter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to celebrate the victory of Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski, who won the mix doubles title at the French Open 2017, last month. He had tagged Narendra Modi in his tweet, and the PM's reply is now winning hearts.

Published:July 9, 2017 2:56 pm
narendra modi, justin trudeau, modi and trudeau's twitter exchange, twitter reactions on trudeau and modi, indian express, indian express news Narendra Modi’s reply has impressed one and all. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau are not only very active on social media, but they never shy away from showcasing their sense of humour for the rest of the world to appreciate either. Something similar happened on July 8 when Trudeau took to Twitter to celebrate the victory of Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski, who won the mix doubles title of the French Open 2017, last month.

Albeit a month late, Trudeau tagged Modi in his tweet on Indo-Canadian partnership: “@NarendraModi – how’s that for partnership!”

Joining in with a similar quip, Modi responded to the tweet with one of his own showcasing a fair smattering of tennis vocabulary. “India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always,” he tweeted. Twitterati not only loved this exchange but also took it upon themselves to carry on the conversation with similar tennis lingo.

This is what Justin Trudeau had tweeted.

This is Narendra Modi’s response.

Modi’s tweet has more than 15,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 4,000 times, at the time of writing. It was only natural then that the enthusiastic Twitterati soon joined in the conversation, taking cue from Modi’s reply.

Here are some of the tweets.

Twitterati evidently could not get enough of Modi and Trudeau’s exchange of tweets.

There is a reason why Modi has such a staggering following on social media.

On July 7, Modi had tweeted a picture with Mr Trudeau from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. He had written, “Delighted to meet you, PM @JustinTrudeau. Our discussions today will add more vigour to the India-Canada friendship.”

