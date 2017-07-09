PM Narendra Modi’s ‘tennis volley’ with Justin Trudeau is winning hearts on Twitter

Narendra Modi’s reply has impressed one and all. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter) Narendra Modi’s reply has impressed one and all. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau are not only very active on social media, but they never shy away from showcasing their sense of humour for the rest of the world to appreciate either. Something similar happened on July 8 when Trudeau took to Twitter to celebrate the victory of Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski, who won the mix doubles title of the French Open 2017, last month.

Albeit a month late, Trudeau tagged Modi in his tweet on Indo-Canadian partnership: “@NarendraModi – how’s that for partnership!”

Joining in with a similar quip, Modi responded to the tweet with one of his own showcasing a fair smattering of tennis vocabulary. “India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always,” he tweeted. Twitterati not only loved this exchange but also took it upon themselves to carry on the conversation with similar tennis lingo.

India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always. : )⁠⁠⁠⁠ http://t.co/rRKW1VtqCX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2017

Modi’s tweet has more than 15,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 4,000 times, at the time of writing. It was only natural then that the enthusiastic Twitterati soon joined in the conversation, taking cue from Modi’s reply.

He is so versatile and spontaneous. 🙌👌 — सुचिता (@NoExtremes) July 8, 2017

Spot on! A Statesman always delivers masterstrokes. — Rajiv (@RSur_) July 8, 2017

Twitterati evidently could not get enough of Modi and Trudeau’s exchange of tweets.

Two people or two worlds. A partnership will be the gift when one gives more than the other…and is happy with that. — kate (@American4better) July 8, 2017

Sports and music are the ideal binding factors :-) @JustinTrudeau — Dinesh Joshi (@dineshjoshi70) July 8, 2017

@JustinTrudeau

May Indo-Canadian partnership Live Long and win every match….🇨🇦🇮🇳 — ManjuL SharmA (@manjul36) July 8, 2017

There is a reason why Modi has such a staggering following on social media.

Wow Sir what a reply, India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 r partners in progress — Arnab Goswami FC (@arnabrepublictv) July 8, 2017

Game set… And as usual we will have a huge victory.. Namo Modi ji 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Anushka Singh (@Anushka180217) July 8, 2017

On July 7, Modi had tweeted a picture with Mr Trudeau from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. He had written, “Delighted to meet you, PM @JustinTrudeau. Our discussions today will add more vigour to the India-Canada friendship.”

Delighted to meet you, PM @JustinTrudeau. Our discussions today will add more vigour to the India-Canada friendship. pic.twitter.com/19IoBNJV61 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2017

