After PM Modi hugged Donald Trump thrice; Twitterati pop up with similar ‘incidents’ from the past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only one of the most influential figures on social media, but one who keeps Twitterati abuzz with his actions. Among other things, the Prime Minister is quite famous for the tight hug with which he greets the world leaders all across the globe. In the past, he greeted Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and even French President François Hollande with a ‘tight hug’, and things were no different when he met US President Donald Trump. In their first meeting at the White House, Trump, who greets people with the (now iconic) ‘firm Trump’ handshake, embraced Modi at least thrice on Monday. And quite expectantly Twitterati were buzzing with memes. From calling Modi a ‘match’ to Trump, to hailing Modi for effectively tackling the handshake, social media was busy making memes, not only of the recent encounter, but also of all the times Modi had done the same.

Here are some of the reactions from the famous Modi and Trump embrace.

When he can keep a conversation going, is a feminist and isn’t afraid to get into a relationship. #ModiMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/CV998dBzNP — Isha Jalan (@Jalanisha) June 27, 2017

Trump: Ok bye Modi, USA will miss you Modi: Mose yeh, ik moh na chhoote.. pic.twitter.com/0hVRvIoFqx — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 28, 2017

And it just opened another ‘can of memes’. This presents a rather brief history of every time Modi ditched the handshake and preferred his way of greeting.

#ModiHug President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Elysée Palace, Paris 3 June 2017 pic.twitter.com/u9pU8rfbDn — Wandering Baba (@Leopard212) June 3, 2017

So, it wasn’t just #ModiMet Erdogan. Erdogan also got a #ModiHug Coming to New Delhi will have its effect.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/vPZKyPOEIO — Wandering Baba (@Leopard212) May 1, 2017

New level in bilateral ties unlocked pic.twitter.com/Q3Rh9FMZjm — Taz (@xtahzy) January 24, 2016

Shake it Shake it Shake it Daddyyyy! pic.twitter.com/4iL1tq5OCx — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) January 24, 2016

But as it is often with Modi, after the hug, now it is him riding a bicycle that has caught the fancy of social media. And it is only about time till jokes and memes on his bicycle ride flood Twitter. The three-nation tour of the Prime Minister was indeed quite eventful.

