PM Modi and Vladimir Putin took a walk in the park and Twitterati think they are giving perfect #relationshipgoals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy on his four-nation tour of Europe in a bid to boost economic and strategic ties with European nations, however, Twitter kept buzzing about his ‘pre-wedding photoshoot’. Confused? Well, during his visit to Russia, the PM and Russian President Vladimir Putin took a walk in a park in St. Petersburg and candid photos of the two leaders have set social media on fire — with hilarious interpretation and photo-caption contest, the new camaraderie is a sure competition to Modi-Obama ‘chemistry’.

While both leaders discussed to set up joint ventures for manufacturing aircraft and automobiles as the two nations look to boost trade and economic ties, Twitterati seemed to care more about their giggles, handshakes and bromance. On a day when US President Donald Trump blamed India (and China) as his reason for pulling out of the Paris Climate Change Accord, PM Modi met Russian President Putin and Tweeple couldn’t stop gushing how the two leaders must have been cracking jokes about the US and that was the reason behind their ecstatic expressions.

Check out some of the funny memes here

Modi-Putin’s pre wedding photoshoot is amazing pic.twitter.com/jWIZPl6Vf0 — C (@jacknjohnnie) June 2, 2017

couples on my facebook page getting married left right and center lyk… pic.twitter.com/fHRKpZzmmg — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) June 2, 2017

Love has no boundaries <3😍🌈 pic.twitter.com/SfCQn29mZf — johnny deppni (@LEDtvn) June 2, 2017

when you’re in so much love that you forget your ex has nuclear codes pic.twitter.com/Q5j5gzPIJa — Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) June 2, 2017

Putin: How do you handle your relationships?

Modi: I just like Russian into things. pic.twitter.com/dvqb8MBDd4 — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) June 2, 2017

I don’t think I have ever felt as much joy as Modi and Putin feel with one another <3 pic.twitter.com/L4fLL5WQGg — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) June 2, 2017

Great Bromances

1 Modi & Putin

2 @EurasiaGroup pic.twitter.com/9dZ5RQhn0s — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 1, 2017

Modi-Putin is relationship goals 🔥🔥😍😍 — Shan (@klpe) June 2, 2017

Aao behen chugli karein pic.twitter.com/YCEl7PuoSe — k (@krazyfrog) June 2, 2017

Modi Putin’ a lot of efforts. pic.twitter.com/ztVDYBHWpV — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 2, 2017

Putin:Ek joke sunau

Modi: Haan

Putin: Rahul Gandhi Pm banega pic.twitter.com/FR40csVGYg — Dhinkchak Bhagal (@BUnlimted) June 2, 2017

Find a girl who will hold hands like putin held modi’s #Modiinrussia pic.twitter.com/iS0xbk9hYQ — Sachin Karnawat (@SachinKarnavat) June 2, 2017

It seems Tweeple can’t have enough of prime minister’s foreign tours, be it his handshake gaffe with German Chancellor Angela Merkel or the not so ‘sanskari’ meeting with Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra. His recent foreign tour has created a great buzz on social media, but not for his speeches or bilateral deals, but mostly for his rather interesting interactions.

