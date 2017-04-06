Pineapple on pizza? Chef Gordon Ramsay gives clear NO, Twitterati get all fired up

What does Gordon Ramsay think of the “pineapple-on-pizza” debate? (Source: Gordon Ramsay/Twitter/Thinkstock Images) What does Gordon Ramsay think of the “pineapple-on-pizza” debate? (Source: Gordon Ramsay/Twitter/Thinkstock Images)

Like Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., most of us would do anything for pizza… Won’t we? So, it was hardly surprising too see people waging a war against each other when it came to topping the Italian delicacy with pineapple. While some nodded their heads in approval, a few others lambasted the idea, and as unbelievable as it may sound, there are many online forums that have generated endless ‘pineapple-on-a-pizza’ debates.

But, it all gained momentum when the President of Iceland Guðni Th Jóhannesson added fuel to the fire by saying he would “ban” it if he could. Now, chef Gordon Ramsay has fired a somewhat similar missile on Twitter with his clear NO in a straightforward one-liner.

A Twitter user wrote to Ramsay in protest of the pineapple topping! “Sir, regarding pineapple on pizza, pizza originated from creativity and initiative, please don’t confine pizza to strict rules,” he wrote in a tweet.

@GordonRamsay sir regarding pineapple on pizza, pizza originated from creativity and initiative, please don’t confine pizza to strict rules — Carlo (@CarloDagostino) April 4, 2017

Ramsay’s curt reply to the user resumed the debate in a split second. This is what he wrote:

Pineapple does not go on top of pizza….. http://t.co/lhD6aliOV8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017

Taking due advantage of the situation, Tweeple fired back at Ramsay with angry and sarcastic tweets. Read a few reactions here.

@GordonRamsay Next you're gonna tell me Pizza doesn't go well with Milk pic.twitter.com/FKfPNmz6uT — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) April 4, 2017

@GordonRamsay pineapple belongs on the pizza of people who want to eat pineapple on pizza — dancing queen (@LukeAndLipRings) April 4, 2017

@GordonRamsay @7Skies I mean. Who cares what you like bro? Pineapple on pizza is the shit! (And tuna too). Case closed. — Myon (@MyonMuzik) April 4, 2017

Would you go for pineapple-on-pizza? Tell us in the comments below.

