Video: Pilot proposes to his girlfriend on-flight and it’s SUPER CUTE!!

This pilot proposed to his girlfriend on flight, and it’s just aww-dorable! (Source: Lauren Michele Gibbs/ Facebook) This pilot proposed to his girlfriend on flight, and it’s just aww-dorable! (Source:Facebook)

People who have to take regular flights would know how boring and mundane it can get. However, passengers of a recent flight from Detroit to Oklahoma City witnessed a special moment when their pilot proposed to his girlfriend, who happened to be one of the flight attendants. This heartwarming proposal video has gone viral on social media and is bringing a smile on many faces.

Lauren Michele Gibbs, posted a video on Facebook of the proposal, which was timed to coincide with their anniversary. He had a lovely caption accompanying the video as well: “Last night, on a plane, in front of passengers, I got to say the easiest YES of my life to my best friend! It still feels like a dream and I cannot explain how blessed I am to spend forever with Jon. We are so thankful for our family and friends, and especially thankful for God leading (or flying) us to each other. Sorry to disappoint, but the wedding will not be on a plane!”

Watch the video here.

The video posted on social media along with the engagement ring. As the overwhelmed couple hug each other, Emerson announces, “She said yes!” and the whole flight is filled with cheers and clappings.

