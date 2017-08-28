VIDEO: Man AIR DROPS a sandwich to help out HUNGRY friend! How far will you go?

Sky-high friendship goals, people! Wondering how he delivered the food in a far away farmland? Simple, he simply air dropped it. Yes, like it’s no big deal.(Source: Nathan Howatt/ Facebook) Sky-high friendship goals, people! Wondering how he delivered the food in a far away farmland? Simple, he simply air dropped it. Yes, like it’s no big deal.(Source: Nathan Howatt/ Facebook)

‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’, we all have heard this age-old saying, and if you’re lucky enough to have such friends, then treasure them. In fact, take a leaf out of this guy’s friendship book in North Dakota, US, who flew to his hungry friend’s rescue – quite literally.

Nathan Howatt was flying – yes, you read that right – back from a dentist appointment, and decided to bring back a sandwich for his hardworking friend on the farm, who had forgotten his lunch. While Mitchell Wirth was busy sweating it out in the field – growing food for others – had no access to any eatery himself for miles, nor the option of ordering in. But thanks to his friend Howatt, he didn’t have to go hungry, as a care package containing Subway sandwich was actually AIR-DROPPED to him.

The 23-year-old Howatt, who has a flying licence and was travelling back from Devils Lake, dropped his “hungry buddy” a “pepper jack cheese ranch” sandwich with banana “peppers”. And it landed right on target. A unique solution, right?

Howatt posted a video and two photos on Facebook, and people can’t stop talking about his efforts. Of course, others are tagging their best friend and asking them to do the same.

The video is going viral with more than 10 million views, and counting!

Quite unsurprisingly, Subway too realised that the ‘melt care package’ was some good and free marketing and shared the footage. Captioning it, “Friend Level: Expert”, the food chain shared it on their official page and we can’t agree more.

Though people are all excited, the viral footage did cost Howatt. Indeed he helped his friend but as the footage shows, he flew too close to a human and was fined. Talking to This is Now, however, he said he doesn’t condone that type of flying and is “shocked” that a small town farmer could have a viral video.

